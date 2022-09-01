Dollar index holds below 109.50 but is bullish while above 108. Euro an continue trade within 1.01-0.99 while Aussie and Pound look bearish for a fall to 1.14 and 0.67 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY have risen well and can test 140-141 and 140-142 respectively before a fall is seen in the near term. USDCNY holds below 6.9220 and can test 6.87/85 before again bouncing back in the medium term. USDINR needs to break below 79.40 to target a fall towards 79.20-78.80 else can be ranged within 79.40-80.10 region. EURINR can trade within 79.20-80.50. USDRUB is ranged too within 58/56-62.
Bullishness in the US and German yields remain intact as the yields may continue to move up further in the near term. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have dipped and could get support near 7.15/10% and 6.80% which needs to hold to produce a bounce back in the near term else the yields will be vulnerable for a further fall on a break below the mentioned supports. We would wait and watch.
Most of the equities remain bearish. Dow and DAX may continue to fall in the coming sessions. Nikkei has fallen as expected and could test 27500-27000 in the near term. Shanghai broke below the lower end of 3200-3300 range yesterday but has rebounded again. Nifty has risen sharply and could be bullish further on a strong break above 17750.
Commodities look bearish. Brent and WTI have retreated from 105 and 97.5 levels respectively and looks bearish for a test of crucial support on the downside. Precious metals have declined further and are likely to test immediate supports at 1710-1700 (Gold), 17.5-17.3 (Silver) and 3.4 (Copper) respectively. Failure to hold above these supports could drag the metals further down in the coming sessions.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
