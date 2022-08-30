Dollar index can fall while below 109.30/40 and take Euro higher towards 1.01. EURJPY and USDJPY can head towards 139/140 before falling from there in the medium term. Aussie and pound have risen slightly but can remain within 0.68-0.70 and 1.16/14-1.20 region for now. USDRUB has risen well above 61 which needs to sustain to take it higher to 63-65 else can decline back to 60-58 soon. USDINR can trade within 80.20-79.80 while USDCNY is bullish towards 6.95/96. EURINR can trade within 79-80.50 for now.

The US Treasury yields have dipped slightly. But the broader view remains bullish, and the yields have room to rise further from here before any strong reversal is seen. The German yields have surged and are poised at crucial levels. The price action now will need a close watch to see if the yields are getting a strong follow-through rise from here or reversing lower. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen back. The 10Yr can be stuck in a narrow range while the 5Yr looks likely to rise further from here.

Dow and Dax bearish view remains intact and could be headed towards 31300-31000 and 12500-12400 respectively in the coming sessions. Nikkei has rebounded slightly but outlook remains weak. Shanghai may continue to remain in a range for a few more sessions. Nifty has recovered well from yesterday's low but the resistance ahead could cap the upside for now.

Brent and WTI have risen sharply breaking above 102.5 and 95 respectively. Brent has to surpass 105 to move higher on the upside. While WTI has scope to rise towards 100 or even higher in the near term. Gold looks vulnerable to a fall towards 1710-1700. Silver and Copper remains bearish and has scope to fall further in the near term.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis