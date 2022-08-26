Most currency pairs continue to trade in a sideways range. FED Chairman would address at the Jackson Hole today that could bring in some volatility in the US session tonight. Dollar Index trades above 108 while Euro is holding within 0.99-1.01 for now. Aussie and Pound can be ranged within 0.6850-0.70 and 1.17-1.19 respectively while EURJPY has support at 135 and can rise to 138 initially before falling towards the mentioned support. Dollar Yen can test 138 before falling to 135. USDCNY is bullish above 6.85 while USDRUB is ranged too within 61-58. USDINR is bullish towards 80.0-80.20 while above 79.60.

The US Treasury yields have dipped but have support that can keep the current upmove intact. Market is waiting to hear from the US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium today. It will have to be seen if the outcome of his speech can provide momentum for the current rally in the yields or not. The German yields remain bullish and can rise further from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI hovers below their key resistances and can come down in the near-term if they fail to breach their resistances.

Dow has bounced back but needs a strong break above 33300 to see an extended rise on the upside. Dax has risen further but needs to break above resistance at 13350 to move higher, else a fall back seems likely. Nikkei has scope to rise further on the upside while above 28500. Shanghai has moved up further while the support at 3200 is holding strong. Nifty could remain capped at 17750.

Brent has come off from the resistance at 102.5. WTI couldn't make a sustained rise past 95 and has fallen back. Gold needs to break above 1775-1780 to see a further rise on the upside. Silver is rising gradually towards 19.5. Copper has risen above 3.7 and while the rise sustains, further upside could be seen in the coming sessions.

