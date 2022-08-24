Good Morning!
Dollar Index has fallen below 109 but needs to sustain to pull up Euro above parity. For now 0.99 holds as decent support for Euro. EURJPY seems ranged within 138-134 while Aussie and Pound may trade within 0.70-0.68 and 1.17-1.19 region for sometime. USDJPY is bearish while below 138 while USDCNY looks bullish above 6.85. USDRUB is likely to trade within 60.50-58 while USDINR may trade above 79.60/70 to slowly move upwards. EURINR has scope to rise back to 80.00-80.50 while above the support at 79.00.
The US Treasury yields sustain higher and are retaining our near-term bullish view. The yields can rise have risen further in the coming days. The German yields have dipped at the near-end while those at the far-end sustain higher. The view is bullish and there is room for the yields to move further up from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI looks mixed and can be range bound.
Most equity indices continues to look bearish. Dow is likely to test 32500 before a bounce back is seen from there. Dax has room to fall further if a break below 13000 is seen. Nikkei has scope to fall towards 27800 from the current level. Shanghai is likely to test the lower end of 3200-3300 range. Nifty may remain vulnerable to a declined while it sustains below 17600-17750.
Brent needs to break above the resistance at 100 to rise further in the coming sessions. WTI has scope to rise to 95 while above 92.5. Gold has immediate resistance at 1775-1780. While below which view may remain bearish to see a fall on the downside. Silver has room to rise on the upside while above the support at 18.50. Copper needs a strong break above 3.7 to move up further on the upside.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
