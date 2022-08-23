Dollar continues its upward streak dragging Euro down to below parity levels again as markets expect FED to remain hawkish and the interest rate hikes in Europe and US to fight inflation could weaken the global economy as a whole. Sharp movement is seen in the currency markets ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium on 25-27th August. Dollar Index needs to fall back from 109.30/40 to avoid further rise while Euro can have chances to fall to 0.98/97 on a break below 0.99. Aussie can rise to 0.6950-0.70 while Pound and EURJPY are bearish for a fall to 1.17/16 and 135/134 respectively. Dollar Yen is following Dollar Index and would decline if it holds below 138 just now else can test 140 before falling from there. USDCNY is strongly bullish and can rise towards 6.90/95 in the medium term. USDRUB can trade within 58-60.50 for sometime while USDINR is bullish to test 80-80.20 while above 79.80. EURINR has to remain above 79 to maintain bullishness and rise back in the near term else will be vulnerable to a sharp decline towards 78/77. Watch price action near 79-79.40

The US Treasury yields have risen further and are keeping intact our near-term bullish view of seeing a further rise. The German yields retain their momentum and are likely to move up further. The 10Yr GoI can dip within its range while the 5Yr has room to move up in the near-term.

Most equity indices look weak and bearish. Dow has fallen towards the support at 33000 and has scope to test 32500 before a reversal is seen again. Dax continues to fall and could be highly bearish on a break below 13000. Nikkei has fallen back after witnessing a rise yesterday. The index looks vulnerable to a break below the immediate support at 28395 and fall further in the coming sessions. Shanghai may continue to be ranged over a medium term. Nifty has scope to fall further in the near term.

Brent and WTI to remain in a range of 90-100 and 85-92.5 for a while. Gold has bounced back from a low of 1740.20 but needs to sustain the bounce to avoid the danger of falling further in the coming sessions. Silver has bounced back from the support at 18.50. Copper to trade in a range bound while below 3.7.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis