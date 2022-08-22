Dollar index looks strong just now but we need to see if it faces rejection from 109, and leads to a rise in Euro from support near 0.995. EURJPY and Aussie looks bullish towards 138.40/50 and 0.6950/70 respectively while pound can fall towards 1.1750. USDCNY looks fairly strong while above 6.80 and can test 6.85 on the upside. USDJPY can rise to 138/140 while USDRUB can fall to test 56 before bouncing back from there. Dollar Rupee may have scope to rise towards 80-80.20/40 on the upside if the rise sustains above 79.70
The US Treasury yields have risen sharply across tenors thereby easing the downside pressure. The near-term view is bullish, and the yields can rise further from here. The US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday will be a key event to watch this week. The German yields have surged breaking above their key resistances contrary to our expectation. They can move up in the coming days. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI looks mixed and can oscillate in a sideways range.
Dow could fall towards 33200-33000 on a break below 33770. Dax has scope to test 13200-13000 in the near term. Nikkei has support near 28500-28300. While above which view is bullish to see a medium term target of 30000-31000. Shanghai to remain in a range while above 3200. Nifty has declined sharply towards 17700 and while the fall sustains, it could be vulnerable to a further fall on the downside.
Brent couldn't rise above the 97.5 level and had declined after testing a high of 97.88 while WTI is holding well below the resistance at 92.50 and 91.50. Gold and Silver continues to trade lower and has scope to fall towards 1750 and 18.5 respectively. Copper needs a strong break above 3.7 to move higher in the coming sessions.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
