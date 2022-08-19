Dollar Index surged as the FED officials commented on the need for further rate hikes and on hawkish FED minutes released on Wednesday. The index is headed towards immediate resistance at 108 which if breaks higher will be bullish for the coming 1-2 weeks. Euro has fallen below 1.01 and can test 1.00-0.995 on the downside before bouncing higher. EURJPY is holding below 138 just now but a rise to 139/140 cannot be negated. Aussie and Pound have fallen to head towards 0.68 and 1.18 respectively in line with the rise in Dollar Index and USDJPY has risen sharply and could head towards 138/139. USDRUB has fallen and could test 57/56 while USDINR if breaks above 79.70 will be bullish to 80-80.20 on the upside.

The US Treasury yields have risen well at the far-end. A further rise from here will ease the downside pressure and pave way for more rise going forward. The German yields are at their crucial resistances, and we expect them to reverse lower from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen back well but need to breach their immediate resistances to move further up and avoid a fall-back.

Dow hovers around 34000 and needs to rise further to turn bullish. View is unclear just now as there are equal chances of moving either side from here. Dax has bounced a bit but remains weak towards 13200. Nikkei can dip slightly towards 28000 but medium term target of 30000-31000 remains intact. Shanghai needs to break above 3300 to turn bullish till then could be stuck within 3200-3300. Nifty needs to break above 18000. Till then can trade within 18000-17850.

Brent and WTI rose to test their immediate resistance at 97.5 and 92.5 yesterday and have come off from there. A strong break above these resistance will lead to see an extended rise in the near term. Gold and Silver have declined further and look bearish for a fall towards 1750 and 19-18.5 respectively. Copper has bounced back but needs to sustain the bounce to extend higher on the upside.

