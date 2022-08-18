Dollar Index and Euro trade within the narrow range of 106-108 and 1.01-1.02 and broader range of 105-108 and 1.01-1.03 respectively. EURJPY can test 139-140 before coming off from there while Pound and Aussie have dipped and can test 1.20/18 and 0.68/67 before bouncing back again to higher levels. Dollar Yen can trade within 132-136 for the medium term. USDCNY is ranged within 6.80-6.74/72and USDRUB can test 58.50 while below 60. USDINR can rise to 79.70 followed by a fall back to 79.40/20-79.00.
The US Treasury yields have risen across tenors. A break above immediate resistances will give some relief and can take the yields further higher. We will have to wait and watch. The German yields have come into their crucial resistance zone. We expect the yields to see a fresh fall from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have declined sharply. The outlook is negative, and a further fall is possible from here.
Dow has fallen back below 34000 which if sustains and breaks below 33700 will be negative towards 33200. Dax has come off sharply from resistance near 14000/200 and can now fall towards 13400/200. Nikkei has dipped within the overall upmove towards 30000-31000 while Shanghai is stuck within 3250-3350. Nifty needs to break above 18000 to continue moving up else a dip from 18000 can drag it down to 17600/500 before attempting to rise again in the medium term.
Crude prices have recovered a bit after the EIA report showed that US crude inventories have fallen by 7.056 mln last week. Gold has fallen below the key support at 1780 and has scope to fall further in the near term. Silver and Copper have declined below 20 and 3.6 respectively and look bearish for a further decline in the coming sessions.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
