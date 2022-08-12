Dollar Index has fallen back towards 105 and a break lower will be bearish towards 104-102. Euro is headed towards 1.04/05 from where a fall looks likely. Immediate downside could be limited to 1.02. EURJPY has scope to rise to 139/140 while Dollar Yen can rise to 135/136 while above 132. Pound is bearish while below 1.23 while Aussie has surprised with a gap up opening and can test resistance near 0.72. USDCNY and USDRUB are likely to be ranged within 6.72-6.77/78 and 62-58.50 respectively. USDINR rose sharply yesterday to close above 79.6 which needs to sustain to rise further to 79.80/80.00 else an immediate fall will take the pair back to 79.40/20. Watch price action today.

The US Treasury yields have risen well at the far-end but need to see if it can sustain. A strong rise past the immediate resistances is necessarily needed to indicate the end of the corrective fall and resume the broader uptrend. It is still a wait and watch situation for the Treasury yields. The German yields are heading up towards their key resistances from where the overall downtrend can resume. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are confirming a turn-around and can fall further in the coming days.

Dow holds above 33000 and looks bullish for a rise to 33800-34000 while Dax has dipped slightly and needs a strong rise above 13800 to turn strongly bullish. Nikkei has surged well today moving above 28000 contrary to our expectation and if it breaks above 28500, it could be bullish towards 29000-29500 on the upside soon. Shanghai on the other hand is bullish towards 3300. Nifty has crucial resistance at 17700/800 which if holds can keep the index lower for sometime.

Brent has moved up further and could test immediate resistance at 101 in the near term. WTI tested the resistance at 95 yesterday and has declined a bit. Gold is trading just above the immediate support at 1800. The support needs to hold and produce a bounce back, or else the view can be bearish in the coming sessions. Silver has declined further and could be bearish to 20/19.5. Copper needs a strong rise past 3.7 to move up further in the near term.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis