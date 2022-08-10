Mixed view on most currencies. Dollar index can remain within 105-108 range while Euro too can trade within 1.01-1.03 for the near term. EURJPY can rise to 139-140 while Dollar Yen too can rise to 137. Aussie and Pound looks ranged too within 0.7050-0.6850 and 1.23-1.20/18. USDCNY is bullish while above support at 6.74. USDRUB is narrowing its range and can trade within 62.50-58.00 for the next few sessions. USDINR has important resistance at 79.75/80 which can hold and produce a fall in the near term towards 79.40/20.

The US Treasury yields have dipped at the far-end. As mentioned earlier, the yields will have to rise past their key resistances that are ahead to confirm a trend reversal and rise further. The price action in the coming days will need a close watch to get a cue on that. The US CPI data release today will be important. The German yields have room to rise more within its current corrective rally. Thereafter a fresh fall is possible. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI must break their immediate resistances to move up further. Else they can fall back again.

Dow has dipped within 32400-33000 range but we retain bullish bias towards 33000-34000 in the near to medium term. Dax has declined sharply and unless a rise back above 13800 is seen, view can be bearish. Nikkei is bearish while below 28500/250 while Shanghai is attempting to break above 3250 and can head towards 3300 on the upside. Nifty is trading above 17500 and while the rise sustains, it can move up further towards 17700/800.

Brent needs a strong break above 97.5 to rise further on the upside while WTI has risen but has immediate resistance at 95. Gold needs to break above the upper end of the 1780-1820 range to move up further in the near term. Silver and Copper needs a sustained break above 20.5 and 3.6 to become further bullish in the coming sessions.

