Most currency pairs look stable within a specific range and needs a break on either side if the range to give more directional clarity. Dollar Index trades higher leading to dip in Euro but can remain above 1.01 for now. Immediate range for the Dollar Index and Euro are seen at 105-108 and 1.01-1.03 respectively. USDJPY can be bullish to 134 while above 133 else can come down to test 132. EURJPY has risen slightly and is bullish to 137 while above 135. Aussie and Pound can trade within 0.6880-0.71 and 1.20-1.23 respectively while UDRUB can remain within 57-64 unless a break on either side is seen. USDCNY is stuck within a narrow range of 6.78-6.72 while USDINR needs to break above 79.20 to rise to 79.40/50 else can fall off to 79.0-78.90 on the downside.
The US Treasury yields have risen sharply at the near-end while those at the far end remained stable. The 10Yr and 30Yr will need a strong follow-through rise from here and break the upcoming resistance in order to become bullish. The German yields have bounced but it is likely to be short-lived. The broader view remains bearish, and the yields can reverse lower again. The 10Yr and 5Yr have risen back well but need to get a follow-through rise and break above the immediate resistances to negate any further fall.
Equities look mixed. While Nifty needs to sustain above 17200 and break above 17400 to turn further bullish, Nikkei needs to break above 28000 to rise to 28500 while Shanghai has been falling over the past few sessions and looks bearish for a fall to 3150-3100 before a bounce is seen soon. Dow on the other hand has risen sharply and can rise towards 33000-34000 soon while Dax has held above support at 13400 and can now be bullish towards 14000-14200.
Crude prices have dipped after the EIA shows a rise in US crude and Gasoline inventories and OPEC+ said to raise the oil output by 100,000 barrels per day in September. Brent and WTI have fallen sharply to their key supports at 95-93.5 and 90 respectively. A break lower could be further bearish on the downside. Gold could be in a range while below 1800. Silver and Copper can fall further on the downside while below the resistance at 20.5 and 3.52 respectively.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
