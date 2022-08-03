Dollar Index has risen well and can test 106/107 while above 105. Euro has fallen and could trade within 1.01-1.03 for a while EURJPY has risen sharply and can test 137/138. Aussie and Pound have dipped and are likely to remain within 0.68-0.71 and 1.18/20-1.22 respectively. USDJPY rose well from 130.29 and a break above 134 is needed for the pair to rise further towards 135/136 again in the coming sessions. USDCNY can trade within 6.78-6.72 while USDRUB has fallen below 60 again and can test 57/56 before a bounce back towards 60/61 can be seen. USDINR rose well while above support at 78.40/50. A rise to 78.80/90-79 can be possible before a further decline towards crucial support at 78 is seen in the medium term.

The US Treasury yields have risen back sharply across tenors. Risk aversion on the back of the US House Speake Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan that has brought back the concerns of the US-China relation tension. The yields will have to get a strong follow-through rise from here to indicate a reversal. We have to wait and watch. The German yields have bounced but may not sustain. The broader view remains bearish and there is more room to fall from here. The 10Yr GoI has declined below a key support and looks vulnerable to fall further from here. The 5Yr GoI can also move down further from here before a reversal is seen.

Dow has fallen and can test support near 33000 before bouncing back again in the medium term. Dax on the other hand has also dipped but needs to hold above 13400 to rise back again. Nikkei and Shanghai have risen slightly after a brief decline yesterday. The bounce if sustains can take it higher to 27800-28000 or higher and 3250 respectively in the near term. Nifty rose back by the end of the session yesterday and could keep bullish hopes intact while above 17000/17200.

Brent and WTI have recovered a bit from yesterday's low. While the rise sustains, the prices could test the immediate resistance at 103.5-105 (Brent) and 100 (WTI) respectively. Gold seems to be capped at 1800 for now. Silver and Copper have fallen back from the resistance at 20.5 and 3.6-3.55 respectively.

