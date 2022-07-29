Some volatility is seen in currencies but there are important supports and resistances near current levels that need to hold else a reversal could be in place. Euro and Dollar Index continue to range within 1.01-1.03 and 106-109 while EURJPY has fallen sharply and can see a bounce from 136-135 region. Aussie is slowly rising towards 0.70/71 while Pound needs to break above crucial resistance at 1.22 to be able to move up further. Dollar Yen has fallen sharply and can bounce from 134. However an eventual fall to 132 cannot be negated. USDCNY is stuck within 6.72-6.77 while USDRUB has broken above 61 finally and can rise towards 65-70 now. USDINR can test crucial support at 79.60 which if holds can take it back to 80 else a break and close below 79.60 could be indicative of fresh bearishness. Watch price action near 79.60.

The US Treasury yields have declined sharply across tenors after the US GDP data release yesterday. The advance estimates showed that the US GDP fell 0.9%, thereby technically running into a recession. The 10Yr has a crucial support coming up which we expect to hold and produce a bounce. The German yields continue to fall and are keeping our bearish view intact. The 10Yr GoI remain weak and can fall further. The 5Yr GoI looks vulnerable to break its range on the downside and fall.

Dow is rising and headed towards 32800-33000 while Dax can rise to 13600/800 on a break above 13400. Nikkei can face a short corrective dip from 28000 before rising higher towards 28500. Shanghai can trade within 3250-3350 for the time being. Nifty can be bullish while above 16800. A rise to 17000-17200 can be possible before heading further up to 17500/800.

Brent and WTI have come off from the resistance at 110-111 and 100 respectively. While below these resistance view is bearish to see further fall on the downside. Gold has risen sharply above 1760 to target the next key resistance at 1780. Silver has risen sharply above the key resistance at 19.5 and has little room left on the upside. Copper needs a strong break above 3.5 to become further bullish in the coming sessions.

