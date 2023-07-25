Share:

Notes/observations

- Combination of a weak Germany IFO Survey and an ECB Euro Area Banking Survey which saw a record drop to all-time lows for company loan demand, gives ECB a pathway to pause after July meeting, especially following weak Services PMI’s across the bloc yesterday. ECB decision on Thurs, July 27th.

- Risk-on sentiment spurred by China's Politburo's pledge of more policy measures to support the domestic economy pushed Shanghai Composite up +2.1% and Hang Seng +4.3%. Commodities also given tailwind with copper up +1.1% and European Basic Resources sector outperforming at +3.1%.

- EU Earnings Recap: Unilever Q2 beat on top and bottom line, raised FY23 guidance and noted they had passed peak inflation; Dassault Systemes Q2 narrowly beat, with Q3 guidance lower than Q2, but affirmed FY23; Bayer cut FY23 rev citing significant further decline in sales of glyphosate-based products; Lindt & Spruengli raised FY23 guidance with H1 results; Remy Cointreau Q1 organic sales declined 35% and expects continued strong normalization of consumption in the US; Compass Group in UK affirms FY23 outlook; Alstom Q1 beat on orders partly due to Philippines contribution.

- Upcoming US pre-market earnings: ADM, AVY, BIIB, DOV, DHR, GM, KMB, MCO, MMM, NEE, NUE, PCAR, PHM, SFNC, SHW, VZ, XRX.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng out-performing at +4.3%. EU indices are -0.3% to +0.2%. US futures are 0.0% to +0.4%. Gold +0.4%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent -0.4%, WTI -0.3%, TTF +1.3%; Crypto: BTC -1.9%, ETH -0.8%.

Asia

- South Korea Q2 Advance GDP Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.8%e.

- Hang Seng Mainland Property Index +10% following the release of the China Politburo statement which omitted 'homes are not for speculation' for the 1st time in over 3 years.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1406 v 7.1451 prior (**Note: was today expected to set the yuan mid-point at 7.2044).

- China State Banks said to have been seen selling US dollars to buy Yuan in both the onshore and offshore spot markets.

Americas

- White House noted that President Biden would veto Republican- backed defense, health and agriculture spending bills if they were presented to him.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.21% at 466.64, FTSE +0.18% at 7,692.16, DAX +0.05% at 16,199.05, CAC-40 +0.12% at 7,436.28, IBEX-35 -0.26% at 9,518.79, FTSE MIB +0.13% at 28,946.00, SMI +0.15% at 11,193.90, S&P 500 Futures +0.18%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices opened mixed with a bias to the downside and remained under pressure through the early trading hours; among sectors trending higher are materials and consumer discretionary; while sectors inclining to the downside include communication services and health care; Thales to acquire Imperva from Thoma Bravo; Shell sells its interest in Masel Block in Indonesia; TotalEnergies acquires remaining interest in Eren; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Corning, Kimberly-Clark, Nap and Deutsche Boerse.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Adidas [ADS.DE] +5.0% (prelim Q2 - post close), Remy Cointreau [RCO.FR] +4.0% (Q1 sales), Reach [RCH.UK] +19.0% (H1 results), Compass Group [CPG.UK] -4.0% (trading update).

- Consumer staples: Unilever [UNA.NL] +5.0% (Q2 results; raises outlook).

- Healthcare: Bayer [BAYN.DE] +1.5% (cuts FY23 rev guidance - post close), Idorsia Pharmaceuticals [IDIA.CH] -15.0% (H1 results).

- Industrials: Thales [HO.FR] -2.0% (acquisition), Alstom [ALO.FR] +1.0% (earnings), Dassault Systemes [DSY.FR] -4.0% (Q2 results).

- Technology: Logitech [LOGN.CH] +4.5% (earnings; raises outlook).

- Materials: Akzo Nobel [AKZA.NL] +2.0% (Q2 results).

Speakers

- Euro Area Quarterly Bank Lending Survey noted that banks saw record drop in company loan demand to all-time low since start of the survey in 2003; It noted that banks tightened conditions and terms further in Q2. Net tightening since early 2022 had been substantial.

- German IFO Economists noted that chances of another quarterly GDP contraction had gone up. Would be reasonable for ECB top pause in the current tightening cycle.

- Japan Cabinet Office said to see inflation ~0.7% over the longer term in baseline case.

- Indonesia Central Bank Policy Statement noted that steady rates were in line with stance to manage CPI within target. Focused on managing IDR currency (rupiah) to prevent imported CPI.

- Indonesia Central Bank Gov Warjiyo pre rate decision press conference noted that inflation had continued to ease earlier than expected and returned to target sooner than expected. Saw Q2 domestic GDP growth being better than Q1.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was mixed ahead of Wed’s FOMC decision. Dealers noted that the Fed's statement and the press conference was the focus. Overall market participants were expecting that to mark the last increase this week of the Fed’s current tightening cycle.

- EUR/USD continued to face headwinds ahead of Thursday’s ECB policy decision. More disappointing data on the European front. The German IFO Survey missed consensus following Monday’s bleak PMI readings.

- USD/JPY was steady at 141.35 with BOJ said to be leaning towards keeping its yield control policy unchanged later this week.

- China's CNY currency (Yuan) strengthened by over 0.5% after the govt top leaders pledged to step up policy support.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Jun Unemployment Rate: 7.2% v 9.0% prior.

- (NO) Norway Q2 Industrial Confidence: -5.3 v -0.7 prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jun PPI M/M: +1.5% v -1.7% prior; Y/Y: -3.1% v -2.1% prior.

- (HU) Hungary May Average Gross Wages Y/Y: 18.2% v 16.4%e.

- (ZA) South Africa May Leading Indicator: 108.4 v 110.3 prior.

- (TR) Turkey July Real Sector (Manufacturing) Confidence (Adj): 104.9 v 105.7 prior; Real Sector Confidence (unadj): 106.8 v 108.2 prior; Capacity Utilization: 77.1% v 76.8% prior.

- (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) left the 7-day Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 5.75% (as expected).

- (DE) Germany July IFO Business Climate Survey: 87.3 v 88.0e; Current Assessment Survey: 91.3 v 92.9e; Expectations Survey: 83.5 v 83.5e.

- (PL) Poland Jun Unemployment Rate: 5.0% v 5.0%e.

- (HK) Hong Kong Jun Trade Balance (HKD): -56.6B v -44.4Be; Exports Y/Y: -11.4% v -15.1%e; Imports Y/Y: -12.3% v -17.5%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR13.0T vs. IDR13.0T target in bills and bonds.

- (UK) DMO sold £3.0B in 3.75% Jan 2038 Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.447% v 4.463% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.56x v 2.26x prior; Tail: 1.1bps v 0.3bps prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €3.75B vs. €3.25-3.75B indicated range in new 3.60% Sept 2025 BTP Bonds; Avg Yield: 3.69% v 3.71% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.45x v 1.60x prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in 0.1% May 2033 Inflation-linked bonds (BTPei); Real Yield: 1.860% v 2.020% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.57x v 1.37x prior.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Central Bank (CBN) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Key Rate by 50bps to 19.00%.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2037, 2044 and 2053 bonds.

- 06:00 (UK) July CDI Industrial Trends Total Orders: -18e v -15 prior; Selling Prices: 16e v 19 prior; Business Optimism: +3e v -2 prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil July FGV Consumer Confidence: No est v 92.3 prior.

- 7:30 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 13.00%.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil mid-July IBGE Inflation IPCA-15 M/M: 0.0%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.3%e v 3.4% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico May IGAE Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 3.5%e v 2.5% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) July Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Regional Index: No est v -16.6 prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Traders Survey.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (US) May FHFA House Price Index M/M: 0.6%e v 0.7% prior.

- 09:00 (US) May S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index (20-City) M/M: 0.70%e v 0.91% prior; Y/Y: -2.10%e v -1.70% prior; House Price Index (Overall) Y/Y: No est v -0.24% prior.

- 09:00 (BE) Belgium July Business Confidence: No est v -12.1 prior.

- 09:00 IMF updates its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

- 10:00 (US) July Consumer Confidence: 112.0e v 109.7 prior.

- 10:00 (US) July Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: -10e v -7 prior.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 5-Year Notes.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina May Supermarket Sales Y/Y: No est v 3.4% prior; Shop Center Sales: No est v 15.4% prior.

- (CO) Colombia Jun Retail Confidence: No est v 21.5 prior; Industrial Confidence: No est v -4.2 prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea July Consumer Confidence: No est v 100.7 prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Jun PPI Services Y/Y: 1.5%e v 1.6% prior.

- 21:10 (JP) BOJ buyback operation.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Jun CPI Y/Y: 5.4%e v 5.6% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q2 CPI Q/Q: 1.0%e v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.2%e v 7.0% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q2 CPI Trimmed Mean Q/Q: 1.1%e v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 6.0%e v 6.6% prior.

- 22:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Retail Sales Y/Y: No est v 5.7% prior.

- 22:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Department Store Sales Y/Y: No est v -0.2% prior; Discount Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 1.7% prior.