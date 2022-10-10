EURUSD is moving down sharply as Russian and Ukraine situations worsen in the last few days. At the same time, we see USD moving higher as US yields rally further following good US NFP numbers on Friday, so FED will remain hawkish and investors bet on higher rates. We see 10 year US notes breaking out of a channel after a-b-c rally, so more USD strength can be seen in sessions ahead, until the fifth wave is done on bonds. This is our map for the near-term direction of the USD which should remain strong especially vs weak currencies, such as NZD, AUD and even CAD despite higher crude. USDJPY is also expected to see more upside.
