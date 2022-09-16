There is a risk, which no one else has been brave enough to mention, that the USA is headed for a serious Depression in 2023. We already have two-quarters of negative growth and the data gets worse. The big question is answered in this video and what to expect from the stock market.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps to multi-decade lows below 1.1400
GBP/USD extended its slide and touched a fresh multi-decade low below 1.1400 during the European trading hours on Friday. On top of the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, the intense flight to safety weighs heavily on the pair ahead of US sentiment data.
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0000 as dollar eases ahead of US data
EUR/USD is finding fresh demand and recovering towards 1.0000 in the European trading hours. The dollar pauses its advance despite the safe-haven flows as focus shifts to the UoM's US Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
Gold refreshes multi-year lows below $1,660
Following a consolidation phase during the Asian trading hours, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since April 2020 below $1,660. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory above 3.4%, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Every 0.1% deviation in inflation gauge to trigger wild dollar moves Premium
Early fireworks on Friday – that is what US Consumer Sentiment Index promises traders, and for several good reasons. It is hard to exaggerate the spotlight put on this release.