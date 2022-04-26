Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade generally higher, cautious gains in Shanghai after prior plunge; More stable session seen for Yuan after PBOC move; Australia Q1 CPI data is due on Wed.

General trend

- UST yields rebound.

- CNH extends decline; later erased drop amid FX move by the PBOC; Commodity currencies rise after prior drop.

- Australia Q1 CPI data is due on Wed (Apr 27th).

- Shanghai Composite rose by 0.9% during morning trading; Property index rose over 4%; China said to allow banks to ease financing for distressed developers (press).

- Hang Seng has also extended gains; TECH index rises after rebound on the Nasdaq.

- HSBC reported weaker revenues.

- S&P ASX 200 drops over 2% in catchup selling [Energy and Resources indices lag].

- Nikkei 225 has traded modestly higher.

- US equity FUTs trade slightly higher.

- Hyundai Motor and Kia rise after earnings reports.

- BOJ to hold policy meeting on Apr 27-28th (Wed-Thurs).

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Archer-Daniels Midland, Arch Resources, Avery Dennison, Armstrong World Industries, Centene, D. R. Horton, Ecolab, GE, Corning, Graphic Packaging, JetBlue, 3M, MSCI, Northern Trust, PACCAR, PepsiCo, Polaris, Raytheon, Sherwin-Williams, Sensata Technologies, TransUnion, UPS, Valero Energy, Waste Management.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.9%.

- BPT.AU Reports Q3 (A$) Rev 458M v 393M y/y; Production 5.2 MMBOE v 5.9 y/y.

- S32.AU Reports Q3 Metallurgical Coal Production 1.57Mt v 1.6Kt y/y; Alumina 1.32Mt v 240Kt y/y.

- WPL.AU Reports Q1 production 222.3 MMBOE v 3.7 y/y; Rev $2.36B v $1.12B y/y.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%.

- (JP) JAPAN MAR JOBLESS RATE: 2.6% V 2.7%E.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Reiterates no truth to report of talks with US on joint FX intervention.

- (JP) Former Japan FX Chief Watanabe: Yen at 130, 135 is not critically bad for Japan economy.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.6%.

- (KR) South Korea Q1 advance GDP Q/Q: 0.7% V 0.6%E; Y/Y: 3.1% V 3.0%E.

- (KR) South Korea Finance Chief Nominee supports cut in the corporate tax rate - South Korea press.

- (KR) South Korea President elect Yoon: Will positively review South Korea joining Quad if asked to join – Yonhap.

- (KR) North Korea Leader Kim: North Korea will strengthen nuclear forces at highest speed – comments from military parade.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.6%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) China PBOC: Prudent monetary policy to increase economic support; China has huge economic growth potential, will increase support for economy via monetary policy.

- (CN) China PBOC cuts forex reserve ratio requirement (RRR) by 100BPS TO 8.0%; Effective May 15th (yesterday after the close).

- (CN) Shanghai, China reported 16,980 new covid cases v 19.455 prior; 52 deaths v 51 prior.

- (CN) Beijing, China reported 33 new covid cases v 22 prior (fresh high for 2022).

- (HK) Hong Kong is seeking to begin trading in Yuan-denominated stocks during H2 - US financial press.

- 5.HK Reports Q1 Net $2.8B v $3.9B y/y, adj Pretax $4.71B v $6.4B y/y, Rev $12.6B v $13.3B y/y; to initiate further $1.0B share buyback.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5590 v 6.4909 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (HK) Mainland Chinese property companies are pulling back from Hong Kong – FT.

- (CN) China State Council: Govt will encourage new energy (EV) vehicles to be consumed in the countryside.

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: No new plans to relax border controls and flights.

Other

- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Diokno: May consider rate hike in June; No evidence of second round CPI effect on demand side; not concerned with Peso (PHP) decline.

North America

- (US) Fed Vice Chair Nominee Brainard receives enough votes to clear procedural hurdle for Senate confirmation.

- WHR Reports Q1 $5.31 v $4.90e, Rev $4.92B v $5.40Be; Initiates strategic review of our EMEA business; Cuts FY22 outlook.

- (RU) US Senator Manchin (D-WV): Supports ban on Russia uranium imports.

Europe

- (RU) EU said to consider cap on price paid for oil from Russia - FT.

- UBSG.CH Reports Q1 Net $2.1B v $1.8B y/y, Adj Pretax $2.7B v $2.3B y/y, Rev $9.4B v $8.7B y/y.

- SAN.ES Reports Q1 Net €2.54B v €1.61B y/y, Rev €12.3B v €11.4B y/y.

Levels as of 01:15ET

- Hang Seng +1.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Kospi +0.5%; Nikkei225 +0.6%; ASX 200 -2.0%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +1.1%.

- EUR 1.0738-1.0707; JPY 128.23-127.36; AUD 0.7229-0.7169; NZD 0.6646-0.6610.

- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.4% at $1,899/oz; Crude Oil +1.0% at $99.50/brl; Copper +0.6% at $4.53/lb.