A second consecutive day of weakening inflation readings have helped lift US markets, but ex-dividend names have weighed on the FTSE 100.
FTSE 100 left out of market gains
“A swathe of ex-dividends on the FTSE 100 has meant that the index has been left behind as Wall Street moves higher once again. In addition, a continued wave of selling in the US dollar has meant that the risk-on moves have extended into currency markets, boosting sterling and the euro and hobbling European markets. But this temporary weakness in London might prove beneficial for some dip buyers, and with the macro outlook brightening for the time being the FTSE 100’s global stocks should continue to provide attractions for investors.”
Wall Street pushes up after fresh inflation data
“After so long spent discussing surging prices, investors have been treated to two weaker inflation gauges in two days. A drop in factory-gate prices, which might be viewed as a bit of a leading indicator for CPI, helped to solidify the view that CPI has finished rising for now, taking the pressure off the Fed and others to keep hiking rates so quickly. Stock markets have recovered their forward momentum, and expectations of a fresh turn lower are now weakening by the day.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
AUD/USD battles to retain the 0.7100 threshold
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.7200 level after reaching a two-month high of 0.7136 on Thursday, following the release of the US Producer Price Index. The report gave further signs of easing inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy.
EURUSD eases once again from around 1.0360
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the 1.0360 price zone for a second consecutive day and trades around 1.0320. Easing US indexes gave the dollar some room to recover the ground lost these days.
Gold losing bullish potential below $1,800
Spot gold struggles around the $1,790 level, still unable to find a clear directional trend. The bright metal has been hovering below the $1,800 threshold ever since the month started, with attempts to run beyond the level being quickly reverted.
Dogecoin proponent Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager
Mark Cuban was slammed with a lawsuit for leveraging his years of experience to lure customers into investing their savings in Voyager’s services. Cuban is accused of promoting the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.
