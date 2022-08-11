A second consecutive day of weakening inflation readings have helped lift US markets, but ex-dividend names have weighed on the FTSE 100.

FTSE 100 left out of market gains

“A swathe of ex-dividends on the FTSE 100 has meant that the index has been left behind as Wall Street moves higher once again. In addition, a continued wave of selling in the US dollar has meant that the risk-on moves have extended into currency markets, boosting sterling and the euro and hobbling European markets. But this temporary weakness in London might prove beneficial for some dip buyers, and with the macro outlook brightening for the time being the FTSE 100’s global stocks should continue to provide attractions for investors.”

Wall Street pushes up after fresh inflation data

“After so long spent discussing surging prices, investors have been treated to two weaker inflation gauges in two days. A drop in factory-gate prices, which might be viewed as a bit of a leading indicator for CPI, helped to solidify the view that CPI has finished rising for now, taking the pressure off the Fed and others to keep hiking rates so quickly. Stock markets have recovered their forward momentum, and expectations of a fresh turn lower are now weakening by the day.”