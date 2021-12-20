The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare weaknesses and vulnerabilities in global supply chains. It has increased calls for making global value chains (GVCs) more robust and resilient, and reducing the dependence on East and Southeast Asia. Enterprises are in the process of improving the resilience of their supply chains by improving the transparency of their value chains, and building more redundancy in supplier networks, and transportation and logistics systems. At the macro-level, both the United States and the European Union have been updating their industrial strategies to increase their autonomy in strategic sectors. However, we should not forget that GVCs in itself is not the problem. On the contrary, during the Covid- 19 crisis, GVCs have often been a solution, as it has helped to smooth shocks to supply of globally-consumed products.
The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare weaknesses and vulnerabilities in global supply chains. First, during the “Great Lockdown” in 2020, supply was affected by border restrictions and containment measures that resulted in the closure of many production sites. Manufacturers of respirators and personal protection equipment, mostly based in China, could not cope with the sudden surge in demand for these items as many countries tried to get hold of them. Emergency stocks of facemasks turned to be insufficient and were sometimes even outdated. The closures of restaurants, hotels and shops led to a shift in household demand, from services to goods consumption, which created tensions on the supply of certain consumer products.
The second stage, in which the world economy is today, is the difficulty for GVCs and transport logistics to keep up with the sharp recovery in global demand, particularly from developed economies. Some industrial sectors have reported severe shortages of intermediate products, with significant impact on their production. For instance, activity in the car industry has been hampered by the shortage of semi-conductors, causing the temporary closure of plants1. The construction sector has been facing a shortage of wood, while food manufacturing is lacking packaging. These problems have been compounded by unprecedented tensions on transport logistics. Due to the collapse in world trade, the normal flow of containers was disrupted, and a scarcity of containers emerged when demand rebounded. Ports have been overwhelmed by the arrival of container ships and waiting time for their handling have been increasing to record levels. The problems were exacerbated by the grounding of one of the world’s largest ships in the Suez Canal in March 2021, and more recently by disruptions in Chinese ports caused by a resurgence in Covid-19 contaminations. In addition, a shortage of truck drivers is delaying deliveries in Europe and North America.
To resolve these problems, the OECD urges economic recovery packages to be designed to “build back better”. Policy makers should not only concentrate on simply getting the economies back on their feet, but also on assuring that they are more resilient to future shocks. Central to this approach is a focus on well-being and inclusiveness. Other key dimensions include alignment with long-term emission reduction goals, factoring in resilience to climate impacts, slowing biodiversity loss and increasing circularity of supply chains.
Having learned from the 2008 global financial crisis, each country or economic bloc has shown its ambition to become more proactive during the pandemic. The Biden administration in the US puts the emphases on national security, economic security and technological leadership3. In its opinion, the US has become too dependent on foreign suppliers in many areas, and in particular vis-à-vis China, because of a policy that has prioritised efficiency and low costs. The government would like to strengthen the US manufacturing base, diversify international suppliers, and step up investment in infrastructure. These objectives are part of the USD 1 tn infrastructure bill approved in November 2021. The European Union has updated its industrial strategy to increase the bloc’s autonomy in strategic sectors, which may result in the reshoring of key activities, including the production of semi-conductors and pharmaceuticals.
In this study, we will be focussing on the state of GVCs in the manufacturing sector, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on them, as well as future directions for GVCs. Environmental aspects, even though important, fall largely outside the scope of this study.
The golden age of globalisation
The 1990s marked the beginning of a significant phase of expansion of international trade and interlinkages in the production process between countries. During this decade world exports in values nearly doubled. Since 2000 the pace accelerated further until the 2008 global financial crisis halted abruptly this dynamic. World exports, as a share of world GDP, climbed from 15% in the late 1980s to 25.5% in 2008 (see Chart 1). Three key factors have been behind these developments. The first is the “disintegration” of production (i.e. the splitting of production processes in several stages), which has allowed companies to achieve substantial cost savings by choosing the cheapest providers5. This trend was underpinned by the rapid growth of the trade in intermediate goods – both for OECD and non-OECD countries – which far outpaced world GDP growth, particularly from the late 1990s until 2008 (see Chart 2 and Chart 3).
