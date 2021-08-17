- Record high close again for US equities (00:00).
- Shares lower in Asian trade as mood sours (2:02).
- A look at sentiment and technical charts this morning (4:22).
- AUD weakens overnight after release of RBA minutes (6:18).
- Fed's Rosengren comments on conditions for tapering (7:29).
- Pfizer and BioNtech submit data on boost shots (7:52).
- US Retail Sales and Industrial Production preview (8:45).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves toward 1.1750 ahead of key US, EU data
The buying tone around the US dollar keeps EUR/USD undermined towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from broad risk aversion induced by the covid and geopolitical concerns. Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data hold the key.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800 despite upbeat UK jobs
GBP/USD bears the burden of risk-off mood while pressured towards 1.3800 ahead of the London open. The UK's ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly fell to 4.7% in June. Covid concerns and the US dollar’s strength continue to weigh on the cable.
Gold: 100-SMA tests the rebound amid risk-off mood
Gold eases inside a choppy trading range around $1,790, down 0.10% intraday near $1,785 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The yellow metal rose during the last four days to consolidate the August 08 slump, before a recent pullback.
Axie Infinity price awaits a 26% breakout
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.