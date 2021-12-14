It is another day of losses for stock markets, with the FTSE 100 slightly lower but US tech stocks down much more heavily.
Buyers are still in short supply across markets as we await the Fed tomorrow. US producer prices have risen sharply, at their fastest pace since 2010, something likely to put the discussion tomorrow into a more hawkish frame. Tech stocks continue to be the big losers, while by comparison the Dow, with its relatively smaller tech weighting than its broader rival the S&P 500, is holding up well, losing only around 0.3%.
Investors continue to expect higher prices to flow through the economy regardless of what the Fed does, but a shift towards rate hikes next year seems very much nailed on. In sharp contrast, the BoE later in the week is expected to hold fire, but given how the market has piled into short positions against sterling in recent weeks it is proving hard to push GBP/USD much lower ahead of Thursday’s meeting.
