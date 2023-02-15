Share:

Notes/Observations

- UK Jan CPI registered 3rd straight deceleration in annual pace but remains in double-digits at 10.1% YoY; Elsewhere in UK, Scotland First Min Sturgeon said to resign in announcement later today

- Spain Jan Final CPI revised higher but Core MoM ticked lower at -0.2% v +0.9% prior, as ECB's de Cos warned that caution is needed and still sees upward risk to core in the short term

- EU Commission Pres Von Der Leyen confirmed proposal of 10th Russian sanction package and valued the package at €11B, said to include tech export controls and trade bans

- IEA Monthly Oil Report raised 2023 forecast for global oil demand and supply, cited that supply to outpace demand despite recently announced Russian production cuts

- Barclays weak Q4 results and smaller than expected buyback tumbled stock >8% lower

- Asia closed mostly lower with KOSPI underperforming at -1.5%. EU indices are mixed with CAC40 outperforming at +0.8%. US futures are -0.2% to -0.4%. Gold -1.0%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent -1.3%, WTI -1.5%, TTF -4.2%; Crypto: BTC +1.6%, ETH +2.6%

Asia

- China PBOC left the 1-year MLF rate unchanged at 2.75% (as expected)

- RBA Gov Lowe reiterated that current monetary policy stance was restrictive but not at peak rate yet.; Intended to serve out 7-year term

Ukraine conflict

- G7 Finance Ministers to meet on Feb 23rd to discuss Ukraine

Europe

- UK PM Sunak said to be considering a public sector pay deal that would backdate next year's wage increase in effort to end strike actions

- UK PM Sunak to meet with EU leaders this week in Bavaria in an effort to reach a deal for Brexit on Northern Ireland

Americas

- Fed’s Williams (voter) noted that would take several years to get inflation back to 2% target. Major worry remained that high inflation gets embedded into expectations. Outlook for year-end Fed Funds rate was reasonable at 5.0-5.5%

- President Biden formally named Brainard as his top economic adviser and creating Fed vacancy

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +10.5M v -2.2M prior

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.30% at 461.02, FTSE +0.01% at 7,954.67, DAX +0.47% at 15,452.45, CAC-40 +0.99% at 7,285.47, IBEX-35 +0.33% at 9,304.33, FTSE MIB +0.28% at 27,576.00, SMI +0.33% at 11,268.80, S&P 500 Futures -0.30%]

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open with a bias towards the red but later turned to trade generally higher; better performing sectors include telecom and utilities; underperforming sectors include consumer discretionary and real estate; Bavarian Nordic acquires portfolio of travel vaccines from Emergent BioSolutions; reportedly Ceconomy and Fnac discussing merger; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Kraft Heinz, Cisco, Biogen and Barrick

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Kering [KER.FR] +2.0% (reports Q4, misses estimates, declares macro uncertainty), Ceconomy [CEC.DE] +10.0%, Fnac Darty [FNAC.FR] +1.5% (merger speculation)

- Consumer staples: Ahold Delhaize [AD.NL] +6.0% (reports Q4, beats estimates), Carrefour [CA.FR] +8.0% (earnings), Heineken [HEIA.NL] +1.5% (reports FY22 - beats estimates), Unilever [ULVR.UK] -1.0% (analyst action - initiates at neutral at Bryan, Garnier and Co)

- Utilities: Encavis [ECV.DE] +1.5% (prelim FY22 results - post close)

- Financials: Barclays [BARC.UK] -7.0% (reports Q4 - £0.5B share buyback announced, lower than expected)

- Healthcare: Bavarian Nordic [BAVA.DK] -1.0% (guides initial FY23 / acquires travel vaccine portfolio from Emergent BioSolutions)

- Industrials: Vinci [DG.FR] +1.0% (affirms FY23 net, provides initial FY23 FCF - post close), Michelin [ML.FR] +1.0% (analyst action - cut to hold at HSBC)

- Materials: Glencore [GLEN.UK] -1.0% (reports prelim FY22 - misses estimates / launches $1.5B buyback)

- Telecom: Telecom Italia [TIT.IT] +2.5% (earnings)

Speakers

- ECB's de Cos (Spain) stated that recent inflation data was somewhat encouraging, but caution was needed; Lower gas prices would eventually trigger reverse transmission on inflation.

- EU Commission Pres Von der Leyen confirmed proposing 10th sanction package against Russia worth €11B.

- Scotland First Min Sturgeon said to resign later today.

- India govt said to consider tax cuts in fuel and maize to help cool inflation (**Note: Recent Jan CPI YoY was 6.5% and above target).

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that its policy to focus on ending Western dominance in the world.

- China Finance Ministry to extend tariff waivers on some US goods until Sept 15th.

- IEA Monthly Oil Report (OMR) noted that oil supply to outpace demand in Q1, despite Russia production cuts. Raised its 2023 global oil demand growth from 1.9M bpd to 2.0M bpd and also raised the global oil supply outlook from 101.1M bpd to 101.3M bpd.

Currencies/fixed income

- FX market continued to focus on inflation data.

The USD holding steady after a volatile session following the Tuesday release of US CPI data. Greenback aided by hawking rhetoric by Fed officials. Dealers concluded that inflation data suggested that interest rates were going to remain high for longer than expected.

- GBP/USD was lower after UK CPI came in below consensus with the pair testing below 1.2075 before stabilizing. Dealers still believe that the double-digit inflation will prompt the BOE to hike by 25bps in March.

- EUR/USD holding above the 1.07 level as ECB speak highlighted the need for further rate hikes.

Economic data

- (UK) Jan CPI M/M: -0.6% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: 10.1% v 10.3%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.8% v 6.2%e; CPIH Y/Y: 8.8% v 9.0%e.

- (UK) Jan RPI M/M: 0.0% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 13.4% v 13.2%e; RPI-X (ex-mortgage Interest Payments) Y/Y: 12.6% v 12.6%e; Retail Price Index: 360.3 v 359.6e.

- (UK) Jan PPI Input M/M: -0.1% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 14.1% v 14.7%e.

- (UK) Jan PPI Output M/M: 0.5% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 13.5% v 13.3%e.

- (DK) Denmark Jan PPI M/M: -1.0% v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: 10.5% v 10.6% prior.

- (NO) Norway Q4 Overall GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.8%e; GDP Mainland Q/Q: 0.8% v 0.8%e.

- (NO) Norway Dec GDP M/M: 0.4% v 0.2% prior; GDP Mainland M/M: 0.4% v 0.1%e.

- (NO) Norway Jan Trade Balance (NOK): 102.8B v 148.8B prior.

- (IN) India Jan Trade Balance: -$17.8B v -$23.8B prior; Exports Y/Y: -6.6% v -12.2% prior; Imports Y/Y: -3.6% v -3.5% prior.

- (ES) Spain Jan Final CPI M/M: -0.2% v -0.3% prelim; Y/Y: 5.9% v 5.8% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Jan Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.4% v -0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 5.9% v 5.8% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Jan CPI Core M/M: -0.2% v +0.9% prior; Y/Y (final): 7.5% v 7.5% prelim.

- (ZA) South Africa Jan CPI M/M: -0.1% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 6.9% v 6.9%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Jan CPI Core M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 4.9% v 5.0%e.

- (TR) Turkey Jan Central Govt Budget Balance (TRY): -32.2B v -118.6B prior.

- (PL) Poland Jan Preliminary CPI M/M: 2.4% v 2.8%e; Y/Y: 17.2% v 17.6%e.

- (IC) Iceland Jan International Reserves (ISK): 841B v 837B prior.

- (UK) Dec ONS House Price Index Y/Y: 9.8% v 9.2%e.

- (IT) Italy Dec General Government Debt: €2.763T v €2.766T prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Jan SACCI Business Confidence: 112.9 v 110.9 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Dec Industrial Production M/M: -1.1% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -1.7% v -0.7%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Dec Trade Balance: -€18.1B v -€16.0Be; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): -€8.8B v -€11.7B prior.

- (GR) Greece Jan CPI Y/Y: 7.0% v 7.2% prior; CPI EU Harmonized Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.6% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR290B vs. INR290B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) opened its to sell new EUR-denominated 30-year OLO bond via syndicate; guidance seen +10bps to OLO.

- (SK) Slovakia Debt Agency (Ardal) opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 12-year and 20-year bonds via syndicate.

- (DK) Denmark sold DKK1.68B in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: 2.465% v 2.020% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.65x v 1.00x prior.

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK2.0B v SEK2.0B indicated in 1.75% Nov 2033 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.3861% v 2.0257% prior, bid-to-cover: x.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Jan CPI Y/Y: 21.3%e v 21.3% prior.

- (CO) Colombia Central Bank's Economists Survey.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €2.5B in 2048 and 2052 bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Dec Property Prices M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.6% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Dec Trade Balance: No est v €5.3B prior.

- 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Dec Retail Sales M/M: 0.5%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 0.5%e v 0.4% prior.

- 06:00 (BR) Brazil Feb FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: -0.1%e v 0.1% prior.

- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €2.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell Bills.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds (3 tranches).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Feb 10th: No est v +7.4% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (CA) Canada Jan Annualized Housing Starts: 245.0Ke v 248.6K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Empire Manufacturing: -18.0e v -32.9 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan Advance Retail Sales M/M: +2.0%e v -1.1% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: +1.0%e v -1.1% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): 0.9%e v -0.7% prior; Retail Sales (control group): 0.9%e v -0.7% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Manufacturing Sales M/M: -1.5%e v 0.0% prior; Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: -1.6%e v +0.5% prior.

- 09:00 (CA) Canada Jan Existing Home Sales M/M: No est v 1.3% prior.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde.

- 09:15 (US) Jan Industrial Production M/M: +0.5%e v -0.7% prior; Capacity Utilization: 79.1%e v 78.8% prior; Manufacturing Production: +0.8%e v -1.3% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Dec Business Inventories: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Feb NAHB Housing Market Index: 37e v 35 prior.

- 10:00 (PE) Peru Jan Unemployment Rate: 7.3%e v 7.1% prior.

- 10:00 (PE) Peru Dec Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 1.2%e v 1.7% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Q4 GDP Q/Q: -0.3%e v +1.6% prior; Y/Y: 3.8%e v 7.0% prior; 2022 Full Year GDP Y/Y: No est v +10.6% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Dec Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 2.5%e v 3.0% prior.

- 11:30 (IL) Israel Jan CPI M/M: 0.1%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 5.2%e v 5.3% prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 3 Year Bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 20-Year Bonds.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Dec Capacity Utilization: No est v 68.9% prior.

- 16:00 (US) Dec Net Long-term TIC Flows: No est v $171.5B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: $165.0Be v $213.1B prior.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Dec Net Migration: No est v 6.1K prior.

- 16:00 (NZ) New Zealand Government 6-Month Financial Statements.

- 17:00 (AU) Australia Dec Household Spending M/M: No est v 1.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.2% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Jan Trade Balance: -¥3.796Te v -¥1.451T prior (revised from -¥1.449T); Adj Trade Balance: -¥2.40Te v -¥1.724T prior; Exports Y/Y: -1.7%e v +11.5% prior; Imports Y/Y: 20.6%e v 20.7% prior (revised from 20.6%).

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Dec Core Machine Orders M/M: +2.8%e v -8.3% prior; Y/Y: -6.1%e v -3.7% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Feb Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: No est v 5.6% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Jan Employment Change: +20.0Ke v -14.6K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.5%e v 3.5% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +17.6K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v -32.2K prior; Participation Rate: 66.6%e v 66.6% prior.

- 20:00 (CN) China Jan Swift Global Payments (CNY): No est v 2.2% prior.

- 20:30 (CN) China Jan New Home Prices M/M: No est v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v -1.5% prior.

- 21:00 (JP) Japan Jan Tokyo Condominiums for Sale Y/Y: No est v -13.4% prior.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 12-Month Bills.

- 22:35 (JP) Japan to sell 5-Year JGB Bonds.