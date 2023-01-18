Both S&P 500 and real assets welcomed the BoJ not giving ground, which translates into more money creation in defence of JGB yields, with USD consequences (no relief rally just yet, no). Likewise the incoming data didn‘t send risk assets cratering. Markets want to believe that this disappointments (interpreted in the tweet I linked to), make Fed pivot closer. That‘s a miscalculation – reckoning awaits, and it will take time to arrive.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook

S&P 500 is likely to continue attempting to take on 4,040, which can succeed only after 4,010 becomes a solid support. We aren‘t there yet, but the trend is still up – no top has been made. 3,980 is still first support.