The dollar index regains traction on Wednesday after bulls paused previous day and the price pulled back from new marginally higher 20-year high at 109.19.
Overall negative situation due to the impact from the war in Ukraine that sent a shockwaves across the Western world’s energy markets and negatively impacted all sectors of economies, skyrocketing inflation which so far shows no signs of easing, prompt traders into safety of US currency, while aggressive monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve, in fight to tame soaring inflation, added to dollar’s strength.
From the technical point of view, studies on all larger timeframes (daily / weekly / monthly) are firmly bullish, although monthlies are overextended, supporting dollar’s advance.
The action cracked pivotal Fibo barrier at 109.14 (76.4% retracement of 2001/2008121.02/70.68 fall, with sustained break here to generate another strong bullish signal.
Fundamentals also work in favor of the greenback, with key event – Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers – being in focus this week.
Investors await a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is expected to reiterate the Fed’s readiness to do all necessary to bring the inflation towards 2% target, but Powell’s rhetoric will be closely watched.
The dollar may surge if Powell keeps current strongly hawkish stance, or possibly signal further acceleration of the central bank’s action.
In such scenario, 2001 peak could easily come in focus, as more hawkish Fed would widen the gap between the US and other major central banks’ policies that would result in significantly more expensive dollar.
On the other hand, softer tones from Powell will mean that the central bank remains on track for further policy tightening, but at a slower pace that would extend the period of restrictive monetary policy and further actions will be more data-dependable, but the such decision would deflate dollar.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls eye 0.6950 for Thursday's business, bears need to get below 0.6880
AUD/USD has been bottoming on the charts with a move below 0.69 the figure from where it has formed a peak bullish formation and bulls will be looking to engage from within 0.69 again for a bust higher over the course of the forthcoming sessions.
EUR/USD treads water around mid 0.9900s with eyes on Jackson Hole
EUR/USD remains sidelined after a volatile day that ended near the opening price. US dollar bulls relinquished controls after mixed US data helped equities to print mild gains. The second readings of German/US GDP, Germany’s IFO Sentiment figures and US Core PCE data could also entertain traders.
Gold aims establishment above $1,750, DXY stabilizes ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance as it is hovering around the critical hurdle of $1,750.00. On a broader note, the precious metal is auctioning in an inventory adjustment phase after a firmer rebound from Tuesday’s low of $1,727.85.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Early bulls meet the butcher
The crypto market shows concerning signals under the hood while retail traders place their wagers on the next directional move. Based on on-chain analysis, an additional plummet is highly probable. For this reason, being an early bull is ill-advised.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months. Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech provide additional legs to the dollar rally?