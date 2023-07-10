There wasn’t much going on in Monday trade which was unsurprisingly reflected in the price action. We did see another round of mild but broad-based US Dollar selling, and we did see US equities attempt to push back up after taking a hit on Friday.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stretches downside to near 0.6630 as Fed gets reason to resume policy tightening
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.6670 region as the Asian session begins, following Monday’s volatile session, with the pair unable to get a clear direction, though closed below solid resistance of the 50 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at 0.6686/82.
EUR/USD bulls attack 1.1010 hurdle as US Dollar slides on downbeat inflation expectations
EUR/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels in more than two weeks around 1.1000 amid early Tuesday morning in Asia. The Euro pair cheers the broad US Dollar weakness, as well as the risk-on mood, despite hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
Gold: XAU/USD depressed, holds up above the $1,900 threshold Premium
Gold prices edged lower early on Monday, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,912.66 during London trading hours, although trimming most of its losses after Wall Street’s opening.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: CPI could give BTC direction
Bitcoin price could breach the $30,500 hurdle if it holds above the local low of $29,950. Ethereum price looks ready for another leg higher above $2,000 as ETH gains pace against the USDT. Ripple price shows investors are not trading the intermediate with possible entry and exit points at $0.448 and $0.506, respectively.
S&P 500 Forecast: Bank earnings back in focus as index readies for CPI
The S&P 500 index will most likely remain subdued for several weeks as the market now largely expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 26.