This week will bring the long-awaited 2Q21 flash GDP figures for Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia. Strong service sector aided by pent-up demand was more than offsetting the relative weakness in the industry, thus we expect a 2% q/q increase of GDP in Romania. Low statistical base likely pushed up the year-on-year growth pace to 15.4%. Hungarian and Slovak GDP likely rose by 2% q/q and 3% q/q, respectively, spurred by the revival of domestic consumption in parallel with the economic reopening. The robust stance of the industry, as well as good external demand development, likely helped, too. Given the very low base from 2020, year-on-year growth rates may be in the double- digits at 17.2% y/y in Hungary and 11.6% y/y in Slovakia. July unemployment rates should bring further mild decreases in Croatia and in Slovakia. Moreover, Croatia will publish its inflation print for July, which we expect to have inched up to 2.2% y/y. Producer prices in Czechia and Poland likely continued on their upward trajectory last month, affected mainly by oil prices and some supply-side factors. Furthermore, Poland will publish its real economy data for July. Industrial production growth likely retained a double-digit pace at 11.7% y/y, amid strong sentiment and despite some supply-side bottlenecks and a negative calendar effect. Strong sentiment and solid labor market support retail sales, which likely grew by 10.4% y/y in July. Polish wage growth is expected at 9.1% y/y, still impacted by the base effect.

FX market developments

Although US dollar weakened and moved toward 1.18 vs. EUR, CEE currencies were little changed over the course of last week. While the Romanian central bank decision pushed 10Y ROMGBs up, leu remained locked close to 4.91 vs. EUR. Czech koruna was anchored at 25.4 vs. EUR and we do not expect any significant changes in the coming weeks. In our view, CZK is still being negatively affected by the pandemic. We think that the Czech National Bank could continue to tighten monetary policy such that the key rate could land at 1.25-1.5% by the end of the year. However, if pandemic fears fade away, which would support the CZK, CNB may not need to hike so quickly. Elsewhere, National Bank of Serbia stepped in on the market to prevent dinar from appreciating. Since the recent inclusion of Serbian local bonds in JP Morgan’s GEMBI Index, we have seen increased interest in dinar.

Bond market developments

Following the Romanian central bank meeting, the long-end of ROMGBs curve came under pressure and moved up by around 10bp w/w. Given the profile of the NBR new inflation forecast, we now expect the first 25bp rate hike in November, followed by another 25-50bps of hikes in 2022. Furthermore, Romanian MinFin rejected all bids at its October 2034 bond auction last week due to low demand. This was the third time in the past two months that the ministry failed to raise any money at a local debt auction. Thus, Romania could return to foreign bond markets for the third time this year. Even though it has already raised EUR 7bn via two Eurobond sales, it has covered less than 60% of its gross funding needs thus far. We think that MinFin could tap the international bond market in October with a USD-denominated paper given next year’s redemptions. Elsewhere, the Czech 10Y yield went up by almost 15bp w/w likely digesting the upward inflation surprise. This week, the National Bank of Poland will hold its monthly QE tender and NBP will likely stick to a lower volume of purchases. Polish rate setters reiterated last week that the first interest rate hike might come in November following the release of new inflation and growth projection, in line with our expectations.

