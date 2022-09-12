Softer China inflation reads have opened the door for more stimulus, and global markets love hearing any stories involving additional stimulus. We’ve also seen an uptick in hawkish talk out from other central banks around the globe.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD is clinging to gains above 1.1600 after the downbeat UK GDP and industrial data failed to impress. The pair struggles to find demand amid UK recession fears and a mixed market mood. The dollar licks its wounds amid a data-scarce US docket.
EUR/USD: Hawkish bets on ECB favor bulls to aim for 1.0115 hurdle, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD grinds higher around 1.0090 during Monday’s sluggish session as China’s off and a light calendar joins pre-data anxiety. However, the recently hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers keep the pair buyers hopeful.
Gold sellers aim for $1,690 with eyes on US inflation
Gold price retreats from a one-week high, flashed the previous day, to $1,713 heading into Monday’s European session. The bullion traders seem to take clues from the firmer US Treasury yields, as well as the fears surrounding China and Russia.
AVAX price could nosedive 20% as Avalanche bulls hit a ceiling
AVAX price reveals that the recent bounce is facing exhaustion after flipping an immediate resistance level into a support floor. A breakdown of the aforementioned barrier could result in a steep sell-off.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bear market rally is back but could it become a new bull
Equity markets bucked a three-week losing run when they closed higher on Friday and completed a positive week for all the leading indices.