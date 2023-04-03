This week, there are three central bank meetings scheduled in the region. The Romanian central bank is to hold its rate setting meeting on Tuesday. The Polish Monetary Policy Council will be debating on Wednesday, while the Serbian central bank is meeting on Thursday. The interest rate decisions will thus dominate the whole week. Apart from that, data on industry performance in February will be published in Hungary and Czechia, while retail sales growth will be released for Romania and Hungary. Producer prices will be published for February in Romania, and for March in Croatia and Serbia, completing the picture on how cost pressures developed in February in the region and showing whether it will ease further. Finally, the trade balance will be released for Czechia, Slovenia and Slovakia.
FX market developments
Last week, all of the CEE currencies apart from the Romanian leu strengthened against the euro throughout the week. In Hungary and Czechia, central banks held rate setting meetings and the communiques remained hawkish. The Czech koruna appreciated during the time of the press conference following the rate setting decision in reaction to Governor Michl's comment that the central bank welcomes a stronger koruna against the euro. This week, there are three central bank meetings scheduled in Romania, Poland and Serbia. We do not expect any major impact on the FX market after the rate setting decisions, however. Polish MPC member Tyrowicz was the last to comment before the meeting that, in her view, it is too early to cut interest rates in 2023, given the last inflation projection (CPI touching the upper bound of the inflation target only in 2025).
Bond market developments
CEE bond yields edged up last week in response to higher Bund yields and more hawkish comments from the CNB and MNB on the occasion of their rate setting meetings. Last week, Poland tapped international markets with two USD-denominated bonds (10Y and 30Y) each worth USD 2.5bn. This week, the auction calendar will be rather empty, as only Hungary is planning to offer some T-bills. On Friday, Moody’s is scheduled to publish its rating review of Slovenia. We see high chances of a rating upgrade or at least a change of outlook to positive, as Moody’s has been keeping Slovenia’s rating three notches below S&P’s rating and one notch below that of Fitch. Also, market pricing suggests better rating prospects for Slovenia, as its 10Y bonds are being traded at narrower spreads compared to Slovak 10Y bonds.
