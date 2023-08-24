Asia Market Update: More blowout results from Nvidia drive markets higher; Modest equity gains generally seen, Nasdaq FUTs outperform.
General trend
- Nvidia: Reports Q2 $2.70 v $2.09e, Rev $13.5B v $11.2Be; Board approves additional $25B share buyback program (2.1% of market cap); Guides Q3 Rev $15.7-16.3B v $12.3Be.
- Nvidia’s price target raised by multiple analysts, upgrades also seen.
- China 2023 new infrastructure spending expected to hit CNY2.6-3.0T - Chinese press.
- Woodside Energy [WDS.AU]: Australia Union: Members at co's LNG facilities to meet today to discuss an in-principle agreement reached with the co.; Woodside has made our members a strong offer.
- Government bond yields track declines in UST rates.
- Australian and Chinese corporate earnings still in the spotlight.
- Not too much FX action seen.
- Upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium is also a focal point: Fed's Chair Powell speech at Jackson Hole scheduled on Fri, Aug 25th at 10:05ET (14:05GMT); Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda to attend Jackson Hole Symposium in US on Aug 24-28th.
- Rate decisions from Indonesia and Turkey due later today.
- Aug Tokyo CPI due on Fri.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,159.
-New Zealand sells total NZ$500M vs. NZ$500M indicated in 2027, 2032 and 2051 bonds.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens +0.8% at 17,992.
- Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,085.
-China said to accelerate the launch of special funds and policies that support SOEs - China Securities Journal.
-China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1886 v 7.1988 prior.
-China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY61.0B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY107B v net injects CNY2B prior.
- China Finance Ministry (MOF) auctions 1-month Deposits: Yield 2.00%.
- China July Swift Global Payments (CNY): 3.1% v 2.8% prior.
-Country Garden Services [6098.HK]: Fitch cuts to junk: BB+ on neg watch.
-Stellantis: Reportedly considers tie-up with EV makers in China, including LeapMotor, via partnership or investment - press.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.4% at 32,130
-Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ): July chip-making equipment Y/Y: -12.6% v 8.9% prior.
- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Aug 18th]: Japan buying of foreign bonds: -¥263.2B v -¥334.6B prior: Foreign buying of Japan stocks: -¥740.7B v +¥227.2B prior; Foreign buying of Japan Bonds: +¥1.1T v -¥871.1B prior.
TEPCO [9501.JP]: Begins release of Fukushima wastewater into the sea (as expected) - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opens +1% at 2,531
-BANK OF KOREA (BOK) LEAVES REPO RATE UNCHANGED AT 3.50%; AS EXPECTED.
-Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Decison to keep policy steady was unanimous; reiterates 6 members remain open to another rate hike to 3.75% - post rate decision comments.
-South Korea July PPI Y/Y: -0.2% v -0.2% prior.
-North Korea confirms launch of space rocket early Thursday; Satellite launch failed during third stage.
Other Asia
-Taiwan July Industrial Production Y/Y: -15.2% v -14.2%e.
-US govt approves potential sale of $500M of F-16 add on systems to Taiwan - press.
North America
-Boeing: Identifies a 737 manufacturing issue: Finds fastener holes that don't conform to specs; Will impact near term deliveries.
Europe
- Ireland Aug Consumer Confidence Index: 62.2 v 64.5 prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.9%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng +2.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.8% ; Kospi +1.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.7%; Nasdaq100 +1.3%, Dax %; FTSE100 %.
- EUR 1.0875-1.0858 ; JPY 145.20-144.60 ; AUD 0.6488-0.6467 ;NZD 0.5982-0.5959.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,949/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $78.83/brl; Copper -0.1% at $3.8060/lb.
