Global developments
Overall risk tone is that of caution given several lingering risks i.e. higher energy prices, US debt ceiling, China real estate concerns, withdrawal of accommodation by central banks. Higher crude and natural gas prices have caused inflation expectations to move higher. Brent is at USD 82 per barrel while natural gas prices have risen to USD 6.25 per mmbtu. US 2y breakevens rose above 2.70% for the first time since August. US 10y breakevens too are up 10bps at 2.48%, highest since May this year. Since the rise in nominal yields has been mainly on account of rise in inflation expectations (real yields have not risen), the Dollar has not strengthened much, except against the Yen which is more sensitive to nominal US yields. The Euro was steady around 1.16 and the Pound around 1.36 in trade yesterday. Focus today will be on the US September ADP private payroll data.
Domestic developments
Rating agency Moody's revised India outlook to stable from negative citing reduced risks from pandemic given a successful vaccination drive, reduced risks to government finances, and steady economic recovery. This revision in outlook reduces chances of India's rating being downgraded to junk and should bode well for the inclusion of Indian bonds in global bond indices.
Equities
The Nifty gained 0.75% yesterday to end at 17822. While US equities ended higher, Asian equities are under pressure.
Bonds
The yield on the benchmark 10y ended flat at 6.26% after having risen to 6.28% at one point. 3y and 5y OIS ended 2bps higher at 4.86% and 5.37% respectively. The impact of Moody's outlook revision is likely to be negated by higher US yields and energy prices.
USD/INR
USD/INR opened around 74.65 but sold off during the session on stable risk sentiment to end the session at 74.45. We are likely to see a 74.45-74.85 range in USD/INR for the day with an upside bias. Forwards continue to grind higher with a 1y forward yield now at 4.48%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover at the current level. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1495 despite recent rebound
EUR/USD seesaws around mid 1.1500s during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off 1.1529. March 2020 high lures sellers below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.