Share:

Notes/observations

- UK Feb Monthly GDP came in flat MoM and failed to swat away underlying recession fears in the region; UK giant Tesco reported preliminary FY22 figures, with CEO noting inflation likely to moderate throughout H1.

- In Asia after the close, Fast Retailing reported strong H1 results and raised outlook; Management in post earnings comments, declared 5-year and 10-year sales targets at ¥5T and ¥10T respectively (current annual rev ~¥2.5T).

- OPEC to release monthly oil report in session.

- Many European Foreign Ministers and Central Bank members attending IMF World Bank Spring Meeting in Washington DC, likely to see plethora of commentary later on.

- Asia closed mixed with KOSPI outperforming at +0.4%. EU indices are -0.3% to +0.8%. US futures are +0.1-0.2%. Gold +0.8%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.1%, WTI +0.1%, TTF -2.2%; Crypto: BTC +0.9%, ETH +5.6%.

Asia

- China Mar Trade Balance: $88.2B v $39.2Be; Exports Y/Y: +14.8% v -6.8% prior; Imports Y/Y: -1.4% v -10.2% prior.

- Australia Mar Employment Change: +53.0K v +20.0Ke; Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.6%e.

- Australia Mar Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: 4.6% v 5.0% prior [matches the lowest level since Feb 2022].

- G7 communique reaffirmed that the financial system was resilient and that Central banks remained strongly committed to achieving price stability.

- BOJ Gov Ueda told G7 peers that BOJ will continue with monetary easing until the price target was stably and sustainably achieved. Japan CPI was currently around 3% but likely to slow ahead.

- Large US Bank says China PBOC may lower policy rates [reverse repo and MLF rates] by 10bps in Apr (**Note: current 1-year Medium Term Lending Facility (MLF) rate is 2.75% and was last cut back in August 2022).

- North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards East Sea; Japan issued an evacuation alert for Hokkaido Island (later lifted).

Taiwan

- US Congressional delegation to visit Taiwan between Apr 13-15th.

Europe

- ECB’s Villeroy (France) stated that possibly still had a little way to go on rate hikes at our next meetings. Inflation had become broader based. Core inflation still strong and proving stick.

- BOE Gov Bailey noted that the banking crisis was testing institutional structures. Would take financial conditions into account but should not turn away from its fight against inflation.

- Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt stated that the country would do better than the IMF GDP forecasts, a lot of positivity at IMF for UK. He signaled a general election could be held as early as next spring as he expected the economy to have a turned the corner by then.

Americas

- FOMC March Minutes noted that it did consider whether to pause. Some officials would have considered half point hike absent of bank problems.

- Fed's Daly (non-voter) noted that there was good reason to believe US economy slowed without more rate moves; Recent data showed lending decline in several sectors.

- Fed's Barkin (non-voter) noted that after seeing March CPI numbers, there was still more work to do to get core inflation down.

- Goldman Sachs still expected 25bps Fed hike in May but no longer saw another 25bps increase at the FOMC’s June meeting.

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.22% at 463.42, FTSE -0.06% at 7,820.00, DAX -0.02% at 15,700.25, CAC-40 +0.93% at 7,465.83, IBEX-35 -0.25% at 9,255.59, FTSE MIB -0.27% at 27,554.00, SMI +0.20% at 11,253.90, S&P 500 Futures +0.15%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open mixed, but later took on a pronounced negative bias; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and real estate; underperforming sectors include materials and technology; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Delta Airlines and Fastenal.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: LVMH [MC.FR] +4.5% (earnings).

- Consumer staples: Tesco [TSCO.UK] +2.0% (earnings; outlook), Imperial Brands [IMB.UK] -1.0% (trading update), CHR Hansen [CHR.DK] +2.0% (reports Q2, provides FY23 guidance).

- Healthcare: Novo Nordisk [NOVOB.DK] +1.0% (analyst action - raised to outperform at Credit Suisse).

- Financials: UBS [UBSG.CH] +1.0% (said to have hired JPMorgan to explore potential Credit Suisse's domestic Switzerland unit spin-off), Aroundtown [AT1.DE] -2.0% (analyst action - raised to buy at Soc Gen).

- Telecom: Orange Belgium [OBEL.BE] -1.5% (Orange says it has no plans for tender offer on Orange Belgium - post close).

- Industrials: VAT Group [VACN.CH] -1.0% (reports Q1, misses estimates, guides Q2 and affirms FY23).

- Technology: Darktrace [DARK.UK] +1.5% (Q3 trading update).

- Materials: Givaudan [GIVN.CH] +1.0% (sales), Kemira [KEMIRA.FI] +1.0% (raises FY23 guidance).

Speakers

- Report circulated that the debate among ECB members that appeared to be converging on a 25bps hike in May. One group said to seek 50bps while another small group calling for steady rates. Baseline in ECB's March economic staff projections said to be largely intact.

- Bank of England (BoE) Quarterly Bank Liabilities/Credit Conditions Surveys noted howed that the availability of home loans will be curtailed in the second quarter of 2023.

- Czech Central Bank Prochazka noted that interest rate could rise if job market stayed overheated.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD remained on soft footing after cooler-than-anticipated US inflation data stoked expectations that the Fed’s monetary tightening would end in May with one last interest rate hike. The recent release of the Fed’s March Minutes noted that it did consider pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks but concluded high inflation needed to be tackled.

- EUR/USD moved above the 1.10 level for a 10-week high). Moved followed ECB sources of more rate hikes coming coupled with the recent soft US CPI data.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Mar PES Unemployment Rate: 2.9%e v 3.0% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Mar CPI M/M: 0.2% v 1.0% prior; Y/Y (final): 4.4% v 4.4% prelim.

- (NL) Netherlands Mar CPI EU Harmonized (final) M/M: 0.2% v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 4.5% v 4.5% prelim.

- (UK) Feb Monthly GDP M/M: 0.0% v 0.1%e; GDP 3M/3M: 0.1% v 0.0%e.

- (UK) Feb Industrial Production M/M: % v 0.2%e; Y/Y: -3.1% v -3.7%e.

- (UK) Feb Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.0% v 0.2% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: -3.1% v -4.5%e.

- (UK) Feb Construction Output M/M: 2.4% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 5.7% v 1.6%e.

- (UK) Feb Index of Services M/M: -0.1% v -0.1%e v; 3M/3M: +0.1% v -0.1%e.

- (UK) Feb Visible Trade Balance: -£17.5B v -£17.0Be; Overall Trade Balance: -£4.8B v -£4.9Be.

- (DE) Germany Mar Final CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: 7.4% v 7.4% prelim.

- (DE) Germany Mar Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.1% v 1.1% prelim; Y/Y: 7.8% v 7.8% prelim.

- (NO) Norway Q1 House Price Index Q/Q: -0.3% v -1.0% prior.

- (RO) Romania Mar CPI M/M: 1.0% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 14.5% v 14.4%e.

- (CZ) Czech Mar CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 15.0% v 15.0%e.

- (CZ) Czech Feb Export Price Index Y/Y: 7.6% v 8.6% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: 4.9% v 8.1% prior.

- (IT) Italy Feb Industrial Production M/M: -0.2% v +0.5%e; Y/Y: -2.3% v -1.6%e; Industrial Production NSA (unadj) Y/Y: -2.2% v +4.7% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Feb Current Account (CZK): 13.3B v 12.7B prior.

- (IN) India Mar Trade Balance: -$19.7B v -$18.2Be.

- (EU) Euro Zone Feb Industrial Production M/M: 1.5% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 2.0% v 1.6%e.

- (IS) Iceland Mar Preliminary Trade Balance (ISK): -27.4B v -24.8B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR390B vs. INR390B indicated in 2026, 2030, 2036 and 2062 bonds.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €6.49B vs. €5.5-6.5B indicated range in 2026, 2033 and 2042 bonds.

- Sold €2.51B in 2.8% May 2026 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.004% v 3.433% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.31x v 2.02x prior.

- Sold €2.54B in 3.15% 2033 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.401% v 3.765% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.38x v 1.85x prior.

- Sold €1.44B in 1.00% July 2042 green SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 3.802% v 3.586% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.53x v 1.66x prior.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €479M vs. €250-750M indicated range in 0.7% Nov 2033 inflation-linked bonds (SPGBei); Real Yield: 1.055% v 1.164%prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.95x v 1.95x prior.

- (UK) DMO sold £3.25B ib 3.25% Jan2033 Gilts; Avg Yield: 3.592% v 3.495% prior; Bid-to-cover: 3.04x v 2.42x prior; Tail: 0.2bps vs. 0.4bps prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €9.5B vs. €8.0-9.5B indicated range in 3-year, 7-year and 30-year BTP Bonds (4 tranches).

- Sold €3.25B vs. €2.75-3.25B indicated range in 3.80% Apr 2026 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.59% v 3.71% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.46x v 1.38x prior.

- Sold €3.75B vs. €3.25-3.75B indicated range in new 3.70% Jun 2030 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.02% v 3.98% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.36x v 1.42x prior.

- Sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated in 4.00% Feb 2037 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.42% v 3.79% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.69x v 1.90x prior.

- Sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in 4.75% Sept 2044 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.60% v 2.49% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.67x v 1.90x prior.

Looking ahead

- OPEC Monthly Oil Report.

- (DE) Germany Feb Current Account: No est v €16.2B prior.

- (MX) Mexico Mar ANTAD Same-Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 6.5% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Feb Total Mining Production M/M: -1.2%e v +4.4% prior; Y/Y: -3.0%e v -1.9% prior; Gold Production Y/Y: No est v 3.7% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: No est v -15.2% prior.

- 05:30 (PL) Poland to sell Bonds.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Mar Final CPI M/M: No est v 1.7% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 7.4% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Mar Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 2.0% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 8.0% prelim.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Mar CPI M/M: No est v 1.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.5% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Mar CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 1.5% prior; Y/Y (final): No est v 7.0% prelim.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank to comment on CPI data.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Feb Current Account Balance: €0.2 v €1.4B prior; Trade Balance: €0.1Be v €1.2B prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Mar PPI Final Demand M/M: 0.0%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.0%e v 4.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.2%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.4%e v 4.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.8%e v 4.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 235Ke v 228K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.84Me v 1.823M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Apr 7th: No est v $593.9B prior.

- 09:00 (UK) BOE’s Pill (chief economist).

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Monetary Policy Minutes.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year Bond Reopening.

- 14:00 (DE) ECB’s Nagel (Germany).

- 18:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision.

- 18:30 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Manufacturing PMI: No est v 52.0 prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Feb Net Migration: No est v +5.2K prior.

- 20:00 (SG) Singapore Q1 Advance GDP Q/Q: -0.1%e v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: 0.6%e v 2.1% prior.

- 20:00 (SG) Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS) Bi-Annual Monetary Policy Statement.

- 23:00 (KR) South Korea Feb M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v 1.2% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.