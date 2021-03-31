The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in many EU countries amid a slow vaccine rollout (11% have received at least the first dose), which has forced many EU countries to tighten restrictions again or extending existing ones. We have previously said that April would mark the real turning point in the crisis but we see a clear risk for the EU that the turning point is delayed into May, as vaccinations are slow and the starting point is now higher than anticipated. In the US, new cases are rising in multiple states (although they are stable on a national level, which, however, is partly explained by much fewer tests) and President Joe Biden has warned against easing restrictions too quickly. As the US has vaccinated nearly 30% of the total population with at least the first dose (73% of over-65s), we expect another wave (if it arrives) will be much less deadly than previous ones. The same goes for the UK. We still expect the US and the UK will outperform the euro area this year. The US economy is also supported by the USD1,800bn relief package, which has been approved since our last monthly update.

In the US, optimism is increasing with higher consumer confidence driven by a combination of the gradual easing of restrictions, vaccinations and the third stimulus checks. US private consumption fell in February but that was expected after the sharp increase in January (second check) and tough winter weather. We expect stronger private consumption in coming months, as the pandemic is losing its grip on the economy. The gradual reopening of the US economy is also visible in the Google mobility index, which now is at the highest level since the pandemic began. The picture is very different in the euro area, where retail sales fell by 5.9% in January and where the mobility index remains very subdued amid restrictions. In the UK, the gradual reopening has also begun but is more gradual compared to the US unless the UK government moves forward the plan, as the COVID-19 situation has improved a lot.

In China, economic growth is moderating. PMIs have come down over the past months and growth in credit, electricity generation and rail freight has come down. We still look for the economy to moderate towards trend growth this year seeing it around 5½% at the end of the year primarily due to less stimulus. This means that we are likely to see the peak in global manufacturing growth soon as well.

The Fed bought some time at the most recent meeting, still signalling no rate hike through 2023. Both we and markets expect the Fed to turn more hawkish later in the year but from a Fed perspective there is no reason doing so while the pandemic is still here. The Fed has so far done nothing to talk down rising (real) rates. The ECB kept monetary policy unchanged but announced that it “expects” to buy bonds “over the next quarter… at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year”, as a response to rising yields, see Flash: ECB Research: Using the flexibility already within the PEPP, 11 March.

This month, we sent out our updated global macro outlook for G4 (US, China, euro area and Japan) in Big Picture forecast update: Divergent fortunes, 23 March. We expect US will reach its pre-corona GDP trend line in Q3 this year (like China did already last year) while it will take substantially longer in the euro area and Japan.

