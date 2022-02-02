Omicron concerns wane. Over the past months, new COVID-19 cases have peaked in countries like the US and in several European countries. Furthermore, it is now clear from data that omicron is milder, as the relationship between new cases and severe disease has weakened significantly, especially in countries with a high degree of immunity. We are now seeing some of these countries lifting all restrictions, like Denmark and Ireland despite high number of new cases and we expect more countries to follow suit. China is seeing continuing new cases of Omicron, which is challenging its zero-rate tolerance policy as continuing lockdowns are weighing on economic activity and closing port facilities.

Economies are weathering corona headwinds better than earlier in the corona crisis. The euro area GDP expanded by 0.3% in Q4 2021, which means the economy grew by 4.6% over the past year. The euro area economy has shrugged off omicron in the beginning of the 2022 as composite PMI remained in expansionary territory at 52.4. Also the US economy proved in good shape with Q4 GDP-growth of 1.7% q/q, beating expectations. Some was driven by inventory rebuilding, but private consumption remained strong.

Inflation continues to surprise on the upside and is starting to erode household disposable income. In the both the US and euro area, CPI inflation were at the highest levels in decades in December, at 7.0% and 5.0% y/y. Energy and food prices are explaining a lot but price increases are quite broad-based in the US and becoming more so in the euro area. Given the high inflation, real wages are falling in many countries and in the US, real personal spending growth was negative in December.

The high inflation rates are forcing central banks, notably the US Federal Reserve, to turn markedly more hawkish. At its 26 January meeting, the Fed hinted at a rate hike already in March. The Fed needs to tighten financial conditions further to put an end to high inflation and we now expect five rate hikes this year (up from four hikes) with risks tilted towards even more rate hikes. In early February we expect the Bank of England to raise its benchmark rate by 25 bps. The ECB is not expected to signal an imminent policy tightening as inflation dynamics are weaker in the Eurozone. In contrast, China’s central bank are loosening its monetary policy amid weakening economic activity.

Geopolitical risks resurfaced as Russia might invade Ukraine if its demands on NATO are not met. Early in January, Russia put forward a series of demands on NATO countries, while lining up troops at the Ukrainian border. This was followed by a series of talks, which have so far not yielded results. The situation remains tense and we think it is a close call whether a diplomatic solution can be found or Russia will take military action in Ukraine although a full- fledged invasion is unlikely.

Tighter monetary policy in the US coupled with rising geopolitical risks hit global risk sentiment. Global equities fell, led by tech stocks which were hit by rising interest rates prompted by expectations of central bank rate hikes. While longer-dated yields rose, shorter dated yields rose even more causing a flattening of yield curves. The USD rose on the back of the hawkish FED, which led the EUR/USD to drop below 1.12, and we see further downside for the cross. Oil prices continued to rise as waning omicron fears increased demand expectation relating to more travelling worldwide.

