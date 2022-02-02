Omicron concerns wane. Over the past months, new COVID-19 cases have peaked in countries like the US and in several European countries. Furthermore, it is now clear from data that omicron is milder, as the relationship between new cases and severe disease has weakened significantly, especially in countries with a high degree of immunity. We are now seeing some of these countries lifting all restrictions, like Denmark and Ireland despite high number of new cases and we expect more countries to follow suit. China is seeing continuing new cases of Omicron, which is challenging its zero-rate tolerance policy as continuing lockdowns are weighing on economic activity and closing port facilities.
Economies are weathering corona headwinds better than earlier in the corona crisis. The euro area GDP expanded by 0.3% in Q4 2021, which means the economy grew by 4.6% over the past year. The euro area economy has shrugged off omicron in the beginning of the 2022 as composite PMI remained in expansionary territory at 52.4. Also the US economy proved in good shape with Q4 GDP-growth of 1.7% q/q, beating expectations. Some was driven by inventory rebuilding, but private consumption remained strong.
Inflation continues to surprise on the upside and is starting to erode household disposable income. In the both the US and euro area, CPI inflation were at the highest levels in decades in December, at 7.0% and 5.0% y/y. Energy and food prices are explaining a lot but price increases are quite broad-based in the US and becoming more so in the euro area. Given the high inflation, real wages are falling in many countries and in the US, real personal spending growth was negative in December.
The high inflation rates are forcing central banks, notably the US Federal Reserve, to turn markedly more hawkish. At its 26 January meeting, the Fed hinted at a rate hike already in March. The Fed needs to tighten financial conditions further to put an end to high inflation and we now expect five rate hikes this year (up from four hikes) with risks tilted towards even more rate hikes. In early February we expect the Bank of England to raise its benchmark rate by 25 bps. The ECB is not expected to signal an imminent policy tightening as inflation dynamics are weaker in the Eurozone. In contrast, China’s central bank are loosening its monetary policy amid weakening economic activity.
Geopolitical risks resurfaced as Russia might invade Ukraine if its demands on NATO are not met. Early in January, Russia put forward a series of demands on NATO countries, while lining up troops at the Ukrainian border. This was followed by a series of talks, which have so far not yielded results. The situation remains tense and we think it is a close call whether a diplomatic solution can be found or Russia will take military action in Ukraine although a full- fledged invasion is unlikely.
Tighter monetary policy in the US coupled with rising geopolitical risks hit global risk sentiment. Global equities fell, led by tech stocks which were hit by rising interest rates prompted by expectations of central bank rate hikes. While longer-dated yields rose, shorter dated yields rose even more causing a flattening of yield curves. The USD rose on the back of the hawkish FED, which led the EUR/USD to drop below 1.12, and we see further downside for the cross. Oil prices continued to rise as waning omicron fears increased demand expectation relating to more travelling worldwide.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1300 with initial reaction to EU inflation data
EUR/USD rose above 1.1300 with the initial reaction to the EU inflation data, which showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged higher to 5.1% in January from 5% in December. This print surpassed the market expectation of 4.4% by a wide margin and helped the euro gather strength.
GBP/USD consolidates near weekly highs above 1.3500
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.3500, consolidating a near-weekly high. Strong UK Manufacturing PMI and BOE rate hike expectations continue to support the pound. The US dollar corrects with yields, as the Fed angst recedes. US ADP data awaited.
Gold stays on thin ice around $1,800 ahead of key events
Gold price wavers in a familiar range, but the downside appears favored. The USD correction is saving the day for gold bulls ahead of key event risks.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has more room for upside, Ethereum price shows signs of rejection around the $2,789 to $3,167 supply zone and Ripple price continues to consolidate around the $0.604 support level.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.