The YCC bands from 10Y – 3m located just outside Call rates above and below tops and bottoms. Year 2019 reflected Covid. The YCC bands signify where the BOJ will purchase bonds.
The chart reflects monthly average Call Rates vs YCC bands since YCC inception. The bands won't ever change until the policy crashes and burns. Look for no change to YCC bands in the years to come particularly as long as the yield curve remains positive.
In the lastest BOJ bond report, BOJ purchases have been decreasing by the month and year. The concept of Ultra Loose monetary policy will shortly disappear. Whether it existed in the first instance is questionable.
The JGB yield curve from 10Y to 3 Month runs +0.895. No sign of recession for Japan while the FED's yield curve runs deeply negative from 10Y - 3 months. The ultimate indicator is 10Y - 3 months rather than 10y -2Y.
