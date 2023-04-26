In this insightful video, Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, shares his expert insights on the key levels of the US dollar index, and the potential trade setups with the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs. As the 10-year treasury yields fall, Nathan discusses where the money is going, and the potential impact on the forex markets.
Nathan's extensive experience in forex trading and analysis provides valuable insights into the current market trends and potential opportunities for traders. Whether you are an experienced trader or just starting out, this video will provide you with valuable information on how to navigate the current market conditions and make informed trading decisions.
In this video, Nathan covers a wide range of topics, including key levels to watch for the US dollar index, potential trade setups with the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs, and the impact of falling 10-year treasury yields on the forex markets. You will learn about the various factors that are driving the forex markets, and how to use this information to make informed trading decisions.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
