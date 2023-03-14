Markets
Yesterday, the sharp ‘post-SVB’ repositioning, especially on interest rates markets, continued unabatedly even as US authorities during the weekend took measures to protect depositors and facilitated more easy refinancing for banks that face negative asset valuations due to the global rise in yields/inversion of the yield curves. However, in a first reaction, it didn’t help to prevent investors from scaling back exposure to the financial sector inside and outside the US. This outflow triggered a further run to safe haven assets. Especially US short term yields again tumbled sharply (2-y closed at 4.19%, minus 61 bpn) in a steeping move. Declines further out were more modest (10-y minus 12.5 bps). The 30-y even closed little changed (0.3 bps). The US 10-y real yield again lost about 8.5 bps. Money markets now only discount one additional Fed rate hike this month or at the May meeting. German yields showed a similar picture tumbling between 40.7 bps (2-y ) and 9.6 bps (30-y). Declines in EMU swap yields were more modest (from -24.3 bps to -9.6 bps) suggesting that at least part of move was due to safe haven flows and not fully the result of a change in expectations on ECB policy going forward. Markets see about a 50/50 chance between a 25 and a 50 bps ECB rate hike this week and a peak policy rate in the 3.25/3.50% area. Even despite recent turmoil, we don’t see a strong case for the ECB to deviate from its 50 bps guidance. The Euro Stoxx 50 still lost more than 3.0%. US indices finally entered calmer waters (Dow -0.28%, Nasdaq +0.45%). The dollar underperformed the other majors (close EUR/USD 1.0731, USD/JPY 133,21, DXY 103.60). Sterling outperformed as UK short-term yields declined less compared to the US or EMU (EUR/GBP close 0.881).
The risk-off continues in Asia with Japan (Topix -2.7%) and Korea underperforming and China outperforming (CSI 300 -0.25%). Japanese yields also dropped sharply (10-y at 0.28% vs still testing the 0.50% barrier early Friday). 2-y US Treasuries still trade extremely volatile (currently little changed, initially +20 bps). The dollar regains a few ticks (EUR/USD 1.07, USD/JPY 133.55). Later today, the US February CPI will be released. Until recently it was supposed to provide decisive guidance on whether the Fed should raise rates next week by 25 or 50 bps. Both for core and headline CPI a monthly rise of 0.4% is expected. Headline Y/Y CPI is expected to ease to 6.0% (from 6.4%). Core is expected to decline only marginally (5.5% from 5.6%). Financial stability probably will prevail as a driver for markets. Even so, especially in case of a CPI in line or above expectations, the Fed is at risk of facing another credibility issue if it would abruptly call an end to its anti-inflation campaign. In current environment, higher than expected inflation highlighting the need for more tightening, won’t be good news for risk assets. Even in case of a countermove/ rebound in short-term US yields, will doubt it will be a big support for the dollar. UK labour market data this morning were solid (monthly payrolls + 90k; employment rate 3.7%, Average weekly earnings +5.7%). EUR/GBP is slipping below the 0.88 big figure.
News and views
China has taken another step in returning to pre-Covid normality. It will reopen its borders to foreign tourists for the first time since the outbreak by restoring the issuance of all types of visas from tomorrow on. It’s the last cross-border control measure that was in place and should help boost tourism and growth by removing it. In 2022 some 116 million cross-borders trips were made in and out China with foreigners accounting for only 4.5 million. In 2019, before Covid arrived, 670 million trips were registered with almost 100 million coming on the account of foreigners. China’s new premier Li Qiang hailed China’s less than two months “smooth transition” from zero-Covid to normality. USD/CNY this morning gains slightly, mainly as the dollar regained a bid after selling of for two days. The pair trades around 6.87.
Euro area finance ministers on Monday backed last week’s recommendation of the Commission to start tightening fiscal policy. They said that while there is uncertainty surrounding the outlook, risks to growth appear more balanced than previously. In a context of high inflation and tighter financing conditions, they added that broad-based fiscal stimulus to aggregate demand is not warranted. Instead member states should pursue prudent fiscal policies over 2023-2024 aimed at ensuring medium-term debt sustainability.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0700, US CPI in focus
EUR/USD is gauging a cushion near the round-level support of 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair has corrected from near 1.0740 after exhaustion in the upside momentum. The major is likely to remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the US inflation data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2200 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range slightly below 1.2200 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 3.7% in January and Average Earnings Including Bonus declined to 5.7% from 6%.
Gold stays defensive above $1,900 as Fed bets reverberate ahead of US inflation
Gold price remains mildly offered as traders struggle to justify mixed catalysts ahead of the key US CPI data during early Tuesday.The XAU/USD drops 0.25% intraday to $1,909 during the first loss-making day in four heading into the European session.
Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins.
US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm Premium
What a difference one week makes – from over 50% for a 50 bps increase to borrowing costs to speculation of a halt to any increases in interest rates. The US CPI report has the final word in setting expectations for the Fed meeting.