Money managers took a little moolah off the table last week
Same old, same old, as the oil price reacts to various stories all well known to market participants. Yesterday was an up day as it seems to be confirmed by almost all sources that cohesion was over 90% in January led by the Saudis. The various reporting bodies are showing that the oversupply will run out around halfway through the year pretty much whatever the US shale does and so providing that 1) Opec and its partners hold tight and 2) roll over the agreement in June all should be ticketty boo.
Money managers took a little moolah off the table last week but their positions are still incredibly long by historic standards. Finally the API stats which came out after the close showed a bigger than expected crude build at 9.9m barrels and disappointingly also saw a build, although very small in gasoline and slightly bigger in distillates. Tonight's EIA numbers will show more clearly quite how big the inventory situation is.
