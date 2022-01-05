Notes/Observations

- Major Euro area PMI Services data mixed but suggest a cooling of momentum (Beats: Germany; Misses: Euro Zone, France, Italy and Spain).

- Italy Dec CPI hots a decade high.

- Hawkish Fed looms as participants await the FOMC Dec Minutes.

Asia

- China PBOC may increase liquidity injection before the Spring Festival in order to deal with the liquidity shortage ahead of the holiday.

- North Korea said to have had fired what appears to be a ballistic missile towards the east sea.

Americas

- Fed's Kashkari (dove, non-voter): Expects two rate hikes in 2022.

- Sen Manchin (D-WV) stated that there were no negotiations going on at this time on the President's Build Back Better plan.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -6.4M v -3.1M prior.

Speaker/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum.

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.18% at 494.90, FTSE +0.21% at 7,522.80, DAX +0.56% at 16,243.08, CAC-40 +0.43% at 7,349.23, IBEX-35 +0.05% at 8,800.12, FTSE MIB +0.20% at 28,012.00, SMI -0.10% at 12,887.99, S&P 500 Futures +0.02%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed with a positive bias but failed to gain direction as the session wore on; sectors among those leading to the upside are industrials and technology; while sectors trending to the downside include consumer discretionary and utilities; Sweden closed for holiday; SIG Combibloc buys Evergreen carton; Reportedly Intesa and Unicredit looking to bid for KKR’s IT unit; focus on upcoming release of FOMC minutes; no major earnings expected during the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Sligro Food Group [SLIGR.NL] +4% (prelim earnings).

- Consumer staples: SIG Combibloc [SIGN.CH] +3% (acquisition).

- Financials: Pierre & Vacances [VAC.FR} +9% (French state may take a stake).

Speakers

- Turkey Fin Min Nebati: FX-linked Deposits at TRY91.5B.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) said to revise up slightly FY22/23's inflation forecast at its upcoming policy meeting. Board to discuss the possible ditching of a long-held view that price risks are mainly on the downward side at a policy meeting (has been used since 2014). To likely downgrade its current fiscal year view for GDP.

- Taiwan Central Bank noted that recent TWD current strength due to foreign inflows. No comment on FX intervention this week.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD saw some slight retracement in its recent uptrend ahead of the Dec FOMC minutes later today. The greenback has been firm as dealers noted recent Fed comments suggested a consensus to hike sooner rather than later.

- EUR/USD holding above the 1.13 level despite momentum in EU's services sector PMI readings cooled a bit in December.

- GBP/USD holding above the 1.3540 area with dealers attributing its recent strength to the lack of additional virus restrictions since the Christmas holiday period.

- USD/JPY retraced from its recent 5-year highs and back below the 116 level for the time being.

Economic data

- (ZA) South Africa Dec PMI (whole economy): 48.4 v 51.7 prior (moves back into contraction).

- (SE) Sweden Dec PMI Services: 67.3 v 68.7 prior; PMI Composite: 65.8 v 67.1 prior.

- (FR) France Dec Consumer Confidence: 100 v 97e.

- (AT) Austria Dec Wholesale Price Index M/M: -0.5% v +1.0% prior; Y/Y: 15.0% v 16.6% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Nov Unemployment Rate: 3.7% v 3.8%e.

- (ES) Spain Dec Services PMI: 55.8 v 57.4e (9th month of expansion); Composite PMI: 55.4 v 56.0e.

- (TW) Taiwan Dec Foreign Reserves: $548.4B v $547.3B prior.

- (IT) Italy Dec Services PMI: 53.0 v 54.0e (8th month of expansion); Composite PMI: 54.7 v 56.1e.

- (FR) France Dec Final Services PMI: 57.0 v 57.1 prelim (confirmed 9th straight expansion); Composite PMI: 55.8 v 55.6 prelim.

- (DE) Germany Dec Final Services PMI: 48.7 v 48.4 prelim (confirmed 1st contraction in 8 months); Composite PMI: 49.9 v 50.0 prelim.

- (EU) Euro Zone Dec Final Services PMI: 53.1 v 53.3 prelim (confirmed 9th month of expansion); Composite PMI: 53.3 v 53.4 prelim.

- (IT) Italy Dec Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 3.9% v 3.8%e.

- (IT) Italy Dec Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 4.2% v 4.2%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR260B vs. INR260B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) opened its book to sell new 30-year BTP bond via syndicate (to sell Sept 2052 BTP); guidance seen +8bps to mid-swaps.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK2.5B in 2024 and 2031 DGB Bonds.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesorosold total €5.122B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated range iin 2024, 2028 and 2037 Bonds.

- Solds €1.39B in 0.0% May 2024 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: -0.392% v -0.513% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.14x v 1.91x prior.

- Sold €B in 0.00% Jan 2028 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 0.122% v 0.044% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.66x v 1.39x prior.

- Solds €B in 0.85% July 2037 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 1.042% v 0.942% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.28x v 1.42x prior.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €558M vs. €250-750M indicated range in 0.65% Nov 2027 Inflation-linked bonds (SPGBei); Real Yield: -1.704% v -1.376% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.99x v 1.74x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 2032 Bunds.

- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €3.0Bin 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Dec 31st: No est v 0.6% prior (2 weeks of data).

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Consumer Confidence: No est v 45.8 prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 82.8K prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (CZ) Czech Dec Budget Balance (CZK): No est v -401.5B prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MMB) Dec Minutes.

- 08:00 - 08:00 (BR) Brazil Dec PMI Services: No est v 53.6 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 52.0 prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (US) Dec ADP Employment Change: +410Ke v +534K prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Nov MLI Leading Indicator M/M: No est v 0.2% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Nov Building Permits M/M: 1.8%e v 1.3% prior.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves (quarterly revaluations).

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 09:45 (US) Dec Final Markit Services PMI: 57.5e v 57.5 prelim; Composite PMI: No est v 56.9 prelim.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 14:00 (US) FOMC Dec Minutes.

- 17:00 (AU) Australia Dec Final PMI Services: No est v 55.1 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 54.9 prelim.

- 19:00 (CO) Colombia Dec CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.4%e v 5.3% prior.

- 19:00 (CO) Colombia Dec CPI Core M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/y: No est v 3.4% prior.

- 19:30 Japan Dec Final PMI Services: No est v 51.1 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 51.8 prelim.

- 20:45 (CN) China Dec Caixin PMI Services: 51.9e v 52.1 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 51.2 prior.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.