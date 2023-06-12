Asia market update: Equity markets trade mixed; Modest moves seen ahead of key macro events [including US CPI (Jun 13th), US Fed decision (Jun 14th) and BOJ decision (Jun 16th)].
General Trend
- Commodities trade generally lower led by Crude Oil, USD rises ahead of US macro events.
- Japanese equities again outperform [Reminder on Jun 9th: Nikkei225 Index closed higher by 2.0%].
- CN markets lag; Property shares underperform as traders continue to await possible news on stimulus and monetary easing.
- China Securities Daily said to have noted that China may cut the MLF rate this week (Jun 15th) [Reminder from Jun 5th: China likely to cut RRR, interest rates in H2 2023 - China Securities Journal].
- China bank lending data is expected to be released this week.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 closed for holiday.
-(NZ) NZIER: The latest Consensus Forecasts show a downward revision to economic growth for the year to March 2023, followed by a slowing in growth over the subsequent years.
- New Zealand PM Hipkins to lead trade delegation to China at the end of Jun.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens +0.3% at 19,441.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,225.
- China PBOC Gov Yi Gang: Plenty of room for policy adjustment; Will continue targeted and forceful monetary policy [Jun 9th].
- (CN) China banks continue to announce cuts in deposit rates; several commercial banks [China Merchants Bank, Citic Bank, China Minsheng Banking] cut demand deposit rates by 5bps on Mon [Jun 12th] - financial press [update].
- China Premier Li Qiang: Urges stronger policy to increase private sector confidence [Jun 9th].
- NIO [9866.HK]: Says to cut prices on all models by CNY30K, effective from Jun 12th - Post earnings comments.
- Komatsu: Reports China May excavator demand Y/Y: -1.7% v -1.2% prior.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1212 v 7.1280 prior.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior.
- Goldman Sachs analysts say China property sector expected to be persistently weak for ‘years’, cuts iron ore price forecast – financial press.
- Longfor Group [960.HK]: Reports May Contracted Property Sales (CNY) 14.6B v 11.3B m/m.
- Huawei: Reportedly raises 2023 smartphone shipment target to 40M units (prior: 30M) - Omdia.
- City in Shandong [Weifang] is expected to receive at least CNY50.0B from China Construction Bank (CCB) – US financial press.
- White House confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019 - White House statement.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.5% at 32,412.
- Japan May PPI (CGPI) M/M: -0.7% V -0.2%E [largest m/m decline since Apr 2020]; Y/Y: 5.1% V 5.6%E [slowest annualized pace since Jun 2021].
- Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dep Gov Wakatabe: Does not expect move from BOJ in Jun decision [Jun 16th]; not sure if BOJ will revise policy in Jul [Jul 28th].
- BOJ said to still see need to continue monetary stimulus and little need to tweak yield curve control (YCC) at its upcoming policy meeting in Jun - press citing sources [Jun 9th].
South Korea
- Kospi opens +0.2% at 2,647.
- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Monetary policy needs to be more sophisticated to balance trade-off between inflation and growth.
- South Korea Jun 1-10 Exports Y/Y: +1.2%; Chip Exports Y/Y: -31.1%.
Other Asia
- India Finance Ministry officials to meet with Moody's on Jun 16th [Fri] - financial press.
- Malaysia Central Bank (BNM): Announces appointment of Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour as Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia.
-Taiwan Semi: Reports May Rev (NT$) 176.5B, -5.0% y/y, +19.3% m/m, YTD Rev 833.1B -1.9% y/y v -1.1% prior [Jun 9th].
- Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) expected to leave rates unchanged this week [Jun 15th]; cites survey of financial institutions - Taiwan press [**Insight: Taiwan Central Bank has raised the Benchmark Rate five times in the current tightening cycle by a total 75bps].
North America
- US commercial bank deposits (non-adjusted) week ended May 31st rose to $17.29T V $17.10T W/W - Fed Assets & Liabilities of Commercial US Banks - H.8.
- Goldman Sachs [GS]: Goldman saw a surge in commercial real estate loan delinquencies in Q1, due in part to Elon Musk's refusal to pay Twitter's rent - FT.
- (US) Statement from Pennsylvania Gov Shapiro on I-95 Fire and Collapse in Philadelphia; Police and PEMA are on the scene assisting local first responders and Secretary Carroll and his team are en route to assess the situation and address traffic needs.
- Illumina [ILMN]: Has accepted the resignation of Francis deSouza as CEO and as a Director, effective Jun 11th.
- Teck Resources [TECK]: Glencore said to have offered to acquire the co’s coal assets as an alternative to prior plan to acquire the entire co. for $23.0B – US financial press.
Europe
- Odey EU funds said to discuss restrictions on withdrawals - FT.
- The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) expects the UK to avoid a recession [inline] – financial press.
- (CH) SNB Chairman Jordan reiterates stance that fight against inflation is not yet over - financial press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 closed , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi -0.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.4%.
- EUR 1.0751-1.0733 ; JPY 139.64-139.26 ; AUD 0.6748-0.6731 ;NZD 0.6132-0.6111.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,973/oz; Crude Oil -1.3% at $69.30/brl; Copper flat at $3.7593/lb.
