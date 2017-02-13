Modest losses for core bonds in dull session

Rates

On Friday, global core bonds lost minor ground, as initial losses were largely erased. The failure to take out key US yield support on Thursday and Trump's suggestions that a huge corporate tax package was under preparation, weighed still on core bonds in Asian and to lesser extent in European morning trading. So did higher US import prices. The last down-move lacked conviction though and was the start of a bond recovery. Weaker Michigan consumer confidence helped the recovery. Rising equities and oil prices were ignored. In a daily perspective, the German yield curve steepened with yields varying between -1.6 bps (2-yr) to up +3.4 bps (30-yr). US yields were 0.1 (30-yr) to 2 bps (5-yr) higher. On the EMU bond markets, the peripheral markets' rally was aborted. 10-yr yield spreads versus Germany widened following two days of substantial spread narrowing. Spreads increased 6, 7 and 9 bps for Portugal, Spain and Italy. The French 10-yr yield spread widened again 6 bps, underperforming other semi-core bonds. Greek bonds outperformed with yield spreads narrowing by 117 bps (2-yr) and 43 bps (10-yr) on signals that an agreement between Greece and its creditors has come closer, which would avoid insolvency when €8B of Greek bonds mature in July.

Eco calendar empty today, but busy later this week

The EMU economic calendar remains thin and contains the (outdated) December production, Q4 GDP (revision) and the German ZEW economic confidence on Tuesday. In the US, main releases are the PPI on Tuesday, the Empire State manufacturing survey, CPI, retail sales, production and homebuilders' sentiment on Wednesday. On Thursday, housing starts and permits and Philly Fed survey on business sentiment are released.

US Fed speakers are plentiful with Lacker, Kaplan , Lockhart, Rosengren and Harker. However, most attention will evidently go to chairwoman Yellen who gives her semi-annual testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. We don't expect Fed Chairwoman Yellen to give more information on the outlook for rates. The Fed is firmly in wait-and-see mode, as the lastest Fed statement showed. Yellen doesn't want to stimulate the market in thinking that rates will be raised in March, even as before the February 1 FOMC meeting, we heard some hawkish soundbits coming from the Fed. Yellen probably will only guide market expectations towards higher rates when she gets more clarity on the size, timing and composition of the proposed fiscal stimulus. We suspect that Trump, who promised news on the corporate tax package in the next 2 to 3 weeks, will use his appearance before Congress on February 28 to give more details.

New supply from Italy, France and Spain

The Italian Treasury kicks off this week's supply with a tap of 5 BTP's for an targeted amount of €10.75B. It taps the 0.05% Oct2019, the 0.7% May2020, the 0.65% Oct 2023, the 5% Aug.2039 and finally the 2.7% Mar 2047 BTP. Italian yields have gone up substantially recently and so have spreads against Germany and swaps (also underperformance on Friday), especially at the longer end of the curve. Italian political uncertainty remains high and the banking sector woes are not resolved yet. 2017 BTP issuance is also up some €40B from 2016. In this context, we are eager to see whether yields/spreads have gone up enough to attract sufficient demand, despite the price concession (also on Friday).

Will Yellen and US inflation give core bonds direction?

Overnight, Asia is trading with a mild risk-on bias. The Trump-Abe meeting went well and nothing was said on currencies. Commodities are sharply up, equities trade with modest gains and the US T-Note opened lower. Japanese GDP stats were about neutral, but other stats showed Japanese investors continued to sell US Treasuries (in December). So, the Bund may open on the defensive.

Today's eco calendar is empty. The BTP auction is interesting (see higher). Given the empty calendar, sentiment and technicals will drive the price action today. In this respect, it looks like the upward corrective rally of Bund and T-Note future ran out of steam at the end of last week and more evidence may come today. More evidence is needed though to firmly state that 164.90 (Bund) and 125-09/16 resistances won't be tested again. This week, investors may be cautious to buy core bonds ahead of Yellen testimony (Tuesday) and US CPI (Wednesday) and maybe even ahead of president Trump announcement on corporate tax, probably when he appears in Congress on February 28. This will tell the markets much about the fate of the reflation trade. Uncertainty about the upcoming elections (Netherlands, France, Italy? Germany) is a Bund supportive factor. However, spreads went already out substantially. So while prices may still go against our bearish view short-term, it only opens opportunities longer term to enter short core bond positions at better levels.

Technically, the short term picture of the Bund improved after the break above 162.49/62, with next resistance at 164.90. Longer term, we hold our negative views on both German Bund and US Note future on the back of accelerating growth and inflation. US investors still have to adapt to the Fed's 2017 rate hike scenario (3 hikes) while European investors may face another "recalibration" of the ECB's APP in H2 2017.

