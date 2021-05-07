In April, the economy added 266,000 nonfarm jobs, far lower than consensus forecasts of around 1 million and March’s gain of 770,000. This slowdown reflected solid performance in sectors that have been more heavily impacted by the pandemic, such as leisure and hospitality (+331K), other services (+44K), and government (+48K), which were offset by job losses in sectors that recovered earlier, like temporary help services (-111K), couriers and messengers (-77K), and food and beverage stores (-49K). Other sectors that were performing relatively well in previous months such as construction (0K), manufacturing (-18K), retail trade (-15K), mining (3K) and health care (+19K), experienced a mix of modest declines and gains, mainly reflecting supply chain and sourcing constraints. Overall, total employment is around 10.2 million jobs below where it would have been in the absence of the pandemic.
The unemployment rate surprised to the upside, edging up 0.1pp to 6.1% against a consensus estimate of 5.8%, reflecting an increase of 102K in the number of unemployed persons. Despite the first increase in the unemployment rate in 12 months, the number of people not in the labor force declined by 330K, and the flow from not in the labor force to employment increased by 251K. Nonetheless, relative to February 2020, the number of people not in the labor force remains 4.9 million higher. The broader unemployment rate U6, which adds marginally attached workers and part-time workers for economic reasons, declined to 10.4% from 10.7% in the previous month; however, it remains 3.4pp higher than February 2020. Long-term unemployment declined by 35K, but has remained practically unchanged at around 4.2 million for the past three months; the rate has stayed flat at 2.6% for three consecutive months.
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD skyrockets to 1.2150 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD has hit a new multi-month peak above 1.2150 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 after disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls badly disappointed with an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April, nearing 1.40. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK Conservative Party's gains in local elections.
XAU/USD soars above $1,835 after weak Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold has leaped above $1,835 after the US reported an increase of only 266K jobs in April, far below expectations. Lower US yields support the precious metal.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.