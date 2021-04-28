Modest gains across the board ahead of FOMC decision

An expectant atmosphere prevails as markets await the latest Fed decision, while oil has revived following a surprisingly low oil inventories reading.
Markets are holding up ahead of the Fed decision and Apple earnings, although the Dow and Nasdaq 100 continue to trade modestly in the red. It has been a very quiet week so far for markets overall, some volatility in individual names notwithstanding, and it is not surprising that investors continue to search for a catalyst to drive volatility in the short-term. It is far from clear that the FOMC will provide that spark however, with most investors still expecting the Fed to remain silent over any change in policy until later in the year when, it is hoped, the picture of a strong recovery bolstered by stimulus plans will be more advanced.
There is still some excitement to be found however, this time in oil prices, which have spiked after weekly crude stockpile data missed expectations. Oil firms in London and on Wall Street have felt the benefit, as the commodity itself rallies, building on the gains made so far this week. As with equities, it has been unwise to assume the oil rally of recent months has come to an end, and a few more indications of strengthening demand could see oil recover the highs of March.
