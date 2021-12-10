Asia Market Update: Modest equity losses generally seen ahead of US CPI data; Asian gov’t bond yields decline; 2-yr UST yield rises; CNH rebounds despite PBOC move and weaker CNY fix.

General trend

- Will China announce additional FX measures?

- USD index trades slightly lower.

- South Korea 3-yr yields continued to decline amid recent BOK comments on omicron.

- Japan’s PPI remained at 1981 highs.

- US equity FUTS have remained slightly higher in Asia.

- Oracle rose >10% after results/guidance; Musk continues to sell Tesla shares.

- Japan Ruling Parties expected to complete tax plan by Dec 10th (Fri).

- Japan Q4 Tankan survey is due on Dec 13th (Mon).

- China is due to hold its Central Economic Work Conference later in mid-December.

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened -0.4%.

- (NZ) New Zealand Nov Total Card Spending M/M: 9.1% v 9.5% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: 9.6% v 10.1% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Nov Manufacturing PMI: 50.6 v 54.3 prior (3rd month of expansion.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced review of the benchmark ratio used to calculate the macro add-on balance in current account balances at the BOJ to which a zero interest rate is applied: set the ratio at 10.0% (prior 9.0%) for the Dec reserve maintenance period.

- (JP) Japan Nov PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.6% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 9.0% v 8.5%e [Highest since comparable data began in Jan 1981].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official: Steelmakers voicing optimism that production will rebound during Dec, but still concerned on uncertainty of omicron.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Restart of travel subsidies dependent on coronavirus situation.

Korea

-Kospi opened -0.6%.

- (KR) South Korea to shorten the interval related to 3rd COVID shots to 3 months - South Korea press.

- (KR) South Korea sells KRW350B in 50-year bonds: Avg Yield: 2.220% v 2.320% prior.

China/Hong Kong

Hang Seng Opened -0.8%; Shanghai Composite Opened -0.5%.

- (CN) China PBOC raises Forex RRR by 200bps to 9.00%; Effective from Dec 15th - press.

- (CN) State of China CNY appreciation will gradually recede, Will stabilize around equilibrium level - State Media Front Page.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3702 v 6.3498 prior (Expected at 6.3499).

- (CN) Nicaragua Foreign Min statement: There is 'only one China'; We break diplomatic relations with Taiwan as of today to recognize China.

- (CN) China Banking and Insurance Regulator (CBIRC): Releases draft rules on Insurance Asset management aimed at improving management and prevention of financial risks.

- (CN) CICC: China PBOC may launch additional FX intervention measures, may reintroduce the counter-cyclical factor in setting the daily reference rate for the yuan (CNY), might also seek to slow capital inflows - US financial press.

- (CN) China Sensetime discussing options of $767M Hong Kong IPO due to blacklist in US.

- 981.HK [SMIC] Said that the US is considering banning key exports to China chipmaker SMIC - Press.

- (CN) China NAFMII (Interbank Bond Regulator) has held meeting with real estate developers - China media.

North America

- (US) US Senator Wyden (D-OR) said the billionaires tax has not been included in the Finance Committee's text; Separate report said Democrats will remove the vaping tax from the Senate plan amid negotiations related to the details of the bill.

- (US) Senate has votes to pass fast track plan on raising the debt ceiling; the final vote was 59 to 35; President Biden is now expected to sign the measure.

- (US) Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-NY): Debt limit increase will be passed before Dec 15th.

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 184K V 220KE (lowest since 1969); CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.99M V 1.91ME.

- (US) Q3 FINANCIAL ACCOUNT HOUSEHOLD CHANGE IN NET WORTH: $2.362T V $5.849T PRIOR.

Europe

- (EU) Reportedly EU countries expecting to agree on 9-month COVID-19 travel pass - press.

- (PH) Philippines bans incoming travelers from Portugal to prevent spread of omicron variant.

- (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Gov Nabiullina: It is unlikely the bank will hold the key rate or raise it by just 25bps on Dec 17th.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.7%, ASX 200 -0.4% , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi -0.8%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 1.1301-1.1287 ; JPY 113.57-113.33 ; AUD 0.7163-0.7131 ;NZD 0.6808-0.6781.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,778/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $70.75/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.3117/lb.