Moderate risk on (for now)

The Day So Far

A moderate risk on morning with Asia up overnight in a sigh of relief that President Trump’s meeting with the Japanese PM passed without any noticeable blunders. Overnight also saw copper prices in China rise by as much as 7% bolstered by an on-going strike at the world’s largest copper mine, Escondida, which consequently saw the ASX outperform in Asia.

Moving over to the European session and it’s the CAC40 which leads the gains, a distinct turnaround from this time last week. A plethora of banks issued their latest research on the French election at the weekend and similar to our discussions last week the majority all foresee limited powers from a Le Pen Presidency given her ‘cohabitation’ that would be necessary to run government and also constitutional amendments required for anything as alarming as a Frexit. As such it appears some of the recent jitters have now been put into perspective but I would say more volatility on this is likely the closer we get to the first round of voting at the end of April. Elsewhere, comments this weekend from Fed Vice Chair Fischer ratified the markets new thinking on Fed rate hike trajectory in that he stated there is ‘significant uncertainty’ about fiscal policy under Trump. This further supports our view that the next hike will not be seen until June which means that although technically the Fed still have the Sept and Dec as viable meetings to fulfil their present projections the risk is for their rate path to become more shallow as the year continues in a similar vein to what we saw in 2016.

Sticking with the Fed there was another significant but largely unnoticed development that occurred this weekend that being the resignation of Daniel Tarullo, one of the five governors of the Federal Reserve. Mr Tarullo was the chief architect of overhauling financial regulation during a period that led to the Dodd-Frank law of 2010 and given his decision to leave comes five years before his term was due to finish it has quickly prompted many to speculate that this is playing into the hands of the Trump administrations’ ambition to deregulate the market.

The Day Ahead

Today’s economic calendar is particularly uninspiring in what is set to be a very interesting week with Janet Yellen kicking off her semi-annual testimony to the Senate committee tomorrow afternoon. Until then we remain of the view that US equities will remain at or close to these elevated levels so look to re-join the move higher on a pullback to the 2,300 handle and consequently maintain a short bias in T-notes. Meanwhile, ahead of tomorrow’s closely watched UK inflation figures we feel the market may well start to pre-position in what is expecting to be a reading back to, or even above, the Bank of England’s 2% target.