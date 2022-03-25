Recap 3/24 – Thursday, the S&P gapped up 21 handles and then zig zagged 29 handles higher into an 11:43 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 21 handles into a 12:35 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 20 handles into a 2:05 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 12 handles into a 2:49 PM low From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into the high of the day at the close.
3/24 – The major indices had a strong up day to finish with the following closes: INDU + 349.44; S&P 500 + 63.92: and the NASDAQ Composite + 269,23 .
Looking ahead - We are now in the window for our 3/24 AC change in trend. The next change in trend is due 3/25 AC.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.
G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.
3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
DJIA* – 3/25 AC.
S&P 500* - 3/25 AC.
Astro – 3/25.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4490 Resistance – 4549.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4490 Resistance – 4549.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session highs toward 1.1000 after German data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the European trading hours and started to edge lower toward 1.1000. The data from Germany showed that Ifo Expectations Index slumped to 85.1 in March from 98.4 in February, missing analysts' estimate of 92 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD extends slide after breaking below 1.3200
GBP/USD fell below 1.3200 after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK and extended its slide toward 1.3150 in the European session amid a negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
Gold eyes February highs at $1,975 amid damp mood
Gold price is consolidating near weekly highs above $1,950 amid indecisive markets. The Russia-Ukraine crisis updates, Fedspeak and yields’ price action will be closely followed.
From Exxon to Terraforms Labs, institutions pile into Bitcoin ahead of the next bull run
The Luna Foundation Guard lined up alongside other institutions that are looking to pile up their Bitcoin holdings. Proponents noted a massive spike in BTC as the total Bitcoin exposure of the ProShares ETF hit a new all-time high.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.