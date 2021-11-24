11/23 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 5 handle gap down and then traded another 5 handles lower into a 9:35 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 26 handles into a 9:58 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P the S&P declined 46 handles into an 11:03 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied.
24 handles into an 11:47 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 12:14 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 14 handles into a 12:32 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 1:45 PM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 31 – 33 handles higher into the close.
11/23 – The major indices had a very divergent day per the following closes: The DJIA + 194.55; S&P 500 + 7.76; and the Nasdaq Composite – 79.62.
Looking ahead – Our next major change in trend window is at the end of this week.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. A. 11/23 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.
B. 11/26 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 11/29 AC – Saturn 120 US Uranus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market math
11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.
Fibonacci – 11/26.
Astro – 11/26.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4660 Resistance – 4750.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4660 Resistance – 4750.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
As of November 22, I am dropping the charts from pages 25 and 27.
