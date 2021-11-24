11/23 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 5 handle gap down and then traded another 5 handles lower into a 9:35 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 26 handles into a 9:58 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P the S&P declined 46 handles into an 11:03 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied.

24 handles into an 11:47 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 12:14 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 14 handles into a 12:32 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 1:45 PM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 31 – 33 handles higher into the close.

11/23 – The major indices had a very divergent day per the following closes: The DJIA + 194.55; S&P 500 + 7.76; and the Nasdaq Composite – 79.62.

Looking ahead – Our next major change in trend window is at the end of this week.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

4. A. 11/23 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.

B. 11/26 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 11/29 AC – Saturn 120 US Uranus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.

Fibonacci – 11/26.

Astro – 11/26.

Support - 4660 Resistance – 4750.

Support - 4660 Resistance – 4750.





