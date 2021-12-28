12/27 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 19 handle gap up then continued to rally 41 handles into an 2:31 PM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 9 handles into a 3:16 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into a new all-time high at the close.

12/27 – The major indices had a very strong rally day with the following closes: The DJIA + 351..82; S&P 500 + 65.40; and the Nasdaq Composite + 217.89. The S&P 500 Index made a new all-time high at 4791.49.

Looking ahead – We were looking for a change in trend via a high, which usually would happen in the AM and it obviously did not happen.

Now, we have another one day change in trend window, 12/27 AC. Please see details below.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. D. 12/27 AC - Jupiter 90 Moon’s North Node. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats, & Silver.

E. 12/27 AC – Jupiter 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 12/28 AC - Geo Jupiter enters Pisces. Major change in trend COMMODITY INDEX, Oats, OIL, Soybeans.

G. 12/31 AC – New Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Coffee.

Stock market key dates

Market math

12/28 – 12,554 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/28, 12/30.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4745 Resistance – 4797, 4834.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4745 Resistance – 4797, 4834.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.

As of December 27, I am dropping Planetary Index models marked Pages 28 and 30.