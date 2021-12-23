12/22 Recap: - The S&P opened flat and then rallied 39 handles into a 12:59 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 2:28 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 26 handles into the close.
12/22 – The major indices had a large rally day with the following closes: The DJIA + 261.19; S&P 500 + 47.33; and the Nasdaq Composite + 180.81.
Looking ahead – Wednesday was another good rally day. The next big cluster is at the end of this week. Please see details below.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. A. 12/22 AC – Moon’s North Node leaves Gemini and enters Taurus. Major change in trend Copper, Commodity Index, Oats, Oil, Soybeans, Sugar, & Wheat.
B. 12/23 AC – Geo Saturn 90 Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, & Cotton.
C. 12/23 AC – Moon’s North Node 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
D. 12/27 AC - Jupiter 90 Moon’s North Node. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats, & Silver.
E. 12/27 AC – Jupiter 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 12/28 AC - Geo Jupiter enters Pisces. Major change in trend COMMODITY INDEX, Oats, OIL, Soybeans.
G. 12/31 AC – New Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Coffee.
Stock market key dates
Market math
12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.
12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.
DJIA – 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.
Fibonacci – 12/28, 12/30.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4680 Resistance– 4745.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4680 Resistance– 4745.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1300 area as dollar holds its ground
EUR/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours and started to edge lower toward 1.1300. Ahead of the November PCE inflation data from the US, rising US Treasury bond yields are helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3400 ahead of US data dump
GBP/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase after reaching its highest level in a month above 1.3430. Several high-tier US data releases highlight the economic calendar before markets turn quiet on Christmas Eve.
Gold: Recapturing $1,814 is critical for XAU/USD to unleash further upside
It remains to be seen if the bright metal can maintain its recovery momentum amid pre-Christmas light trading, year-end flows and ahead of the critical US economic releases.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%
XRP price has been on an upswing streak since it broke out of a vital resistance barrier. This development has allowed Ripple to defy the short-term bearish outlook.
Alibaba tanks as Chinese regulators end partnership
NYSE:BABA fell by 4.20% during Wednesday’s trading session. Chinese regulators end partnership with AliBaba’s Cloud Platform. AliBaba is looking to expand its Southeast Asian eCommerce market.