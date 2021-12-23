12/22 Recap: - The S&P opened flat and then rallied 39 handles into a 12:59 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 2:28 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 26 handles into the close.

12/22 – The major indices had a large rally day with the following closes: The DJIA + 261.19; S&P 500 + 47.33; and the Nasdaq Composite + 180.81.

Looking ahead – Wednesday was another good rally day. The next big cluster is at the end of this week. Please see details below.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. A. 12/22 AC – Moon’s North Node leaves Gemini and enters Taurus. Major change in trend Copper, Commodity Index, Oats, Oil, Soybeans, Sugar, & Wheat.

B. 12/23 AC – Geo Saturn 90 Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, & Cotton.

C. 12/23 AC – Moon’s North Node 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 12/27 AC - Jupiter 90 Moon’s North Node. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats, & Silver.

E. 12/27 AC – Jupiter 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 12/28 AC - Geo Jupiter enters Pisces. Major change in trend COMMODITY INDEX, Oats, OIL, Soybeans.

G. 12/31 AC – New Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Coffee.

Stock market key dates

Market math

12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/28, 12/30.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4680 Resistance– 4745.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.