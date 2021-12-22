12/21 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 27 handle gap up and then rallied another 19 handles into a 9:39 AM high. From high, the S&P zig-zagged 31 handles lower into a 10:38 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied steadily 65 handles into a 3;03 PM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 16 handles into a 3:47 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 19 handles into the close and the high of the day.

12/21 – The major indices had a very large rally day with the following closes: The DJIA + 560.54; S&P 500 + 81.21; and the Nasdaq Composite + 360.14.

Looking ahead – Tuesday was a big rally day, in accordance with our expectation for Monday’s low to follow thru with a continuation of the uptrend. We have a small indication for a potential change intended for 12/22. Perhaps that will be a consolidation day. The next big cluster is at the end of this week.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. A. 12/22 AC – Moon’s North Node leaves Gemini and enters Taurus. Major change in trend Copper, Commodity Index, Oats, Oil, Soybeans, Sugar, & Wheat.

B. 12/23 AC – Geo Saturn 90 Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, & Cotton.

C. 12/23 AC – Moon’s North Node 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 12/27 AC - Jupiter 90 Moon’s North Node. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats, & Silver.

E. 12/27 AC – Jupiter 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 12/28 AC - Geo Jupiter enters Pisces. Major change in trend COMMODITY INDEX, Oats, OIL, Soybeans.

G. 12/31 AC – New Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Coffee.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/28, 12/30.

Support - 4615 Resistance – 4670.

Support - 4615 Resistance – 4670.

