12/20 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 33 handle gap down and then declined another 58 handles into an 11:17 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P gradually recovered 40 handles into the close.

12/20 – The major indices had a very large decline into mid-day and then recovered to finish with a large down day the following close: The DJIA – 433.28; S&P 500 - 52.62; and the Nasdaq Composite - 188.74.

Looking ahead – Monday was a large down day to set up a potential low, as expected. As long as Monday’s low holds, the market is like to trend higher for a while. If not, the market could accelerate to much lower prices. The next big cluster is at the end of this week.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. A. 12/22 AC – Moon’s North Node leaves Gemini and enters Taurus. Major change in trend Copper, Commodity Index, Oats, Oil, Soybeans, Sugar, & Wheat.

B. 12/23 AC – Geo Saturn 90 Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, & Cotton.

C. 12/23 AC – Moon’s North Node 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 12/27 AC - Jupiter 90 Moon’s North Node. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats, & Silver.

E. 12/27 AC – Jupiter 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 12/28 AC - Geo Jupiter enters Pisces. Major change in trend COMMODITY INDEX, Oats, OIL, Soybeans.

G. 12/31 AC – New Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Coffee.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/28, 12/30.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4530, 4480 Resistance – 4600, 4640.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.